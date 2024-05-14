Mews Acquires HS3 Hotelsoftware to Bolster German Expansion

Mews now serves 15% of available rooms in German hotels, apartments and hostels

DETMOLD, Germany, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, a leader in hospitality technology and cloud-native property management systems (PMS), today announced its acquisition of HS3 Hotelsoftware, the German-founded on-premises property management system.

The acquisition bolsters the presence of Mews in Germany, bringing significant market penetration of Mews in the market. The acquisition comes as more hotels adopt cloud technology, where Mews has grown its customer base by 93% as the post-pandemic digitalization in Germany gathers pace.

Following its latest funding of $110m, Mews is accelerating its growth with expansion in key markets. Today, Mews is used by over 700 hotels, apartments, hostels and campsites in DACH and over 30,000 beds in the region are managed via Mews software. 76% of Mews customers in Germany are small and medium hotels, including Hotel Oderberger in Berlin, harry's home and Paulinenhof.

"The German hospitality market is seeing rapid transformation which is raising the bar for guest experience. That's why it's such an exciting time to join forces with Mews, for our team, our customers and the future of hospitality in Germany," commented Thorsten Mesch, CEO of HS3 Hotelsoftware.

Founded in 2009, HS3 Hotelsoftware has over 15 years of experience helping hotels to exceed their guests' expectations and a team with deep knowledge of streamlining hotel operations. With over 3,500 customers using its software, HS3 Hotelsoftware is known for its intuitive operations and ability to make processes more efficient.

"More and more hoteliers in Germany are embracing automation and innovation to reshape the way hospitality is delivered. The transformation we're seeing isn't limited to the big hotel groups. A significant amount of innovation is in the independent hotel sector, with hoteliers digitizing their operations to create unique and remarkable experiences for their guests," Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews, commented.

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews added, "The DACH region has quickly become one of our fastest growing markets with more independent hoteliers seeking to modernize their technology. Acquiring HS3 Hotelsoftware is a significant step to help more German hoteliers onto the cloud, as we triple the number of rooms in Germany that are managed via Mews. We are incredibly excited to welcome the brilliant team to Mews and to support HS3's customers to provide remarkable hospitality for years to come."

The acquisition, which was managed by Mews Ventures to accelerate transformation in the hospitality industry, further strengthens the company's commitment to delivering technology that simplifies operations for modern hoteliers and their guests.

As part of its increased presence in Germany, Mews will be attending upnxt Das Hospitality Festival in June.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Founded by hoteliers in 2012, and now powering over 5,000 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Generator-Freehand, The Strawberry Group, The Social Hub, and Airelles. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. The company has offices in Europe, the United States and Australia.

About HS3 Hotelsoftware

HS3 Hotelsoftware GmbH & Co. KG has been one of the leading front office system manufacturers for over 20 years. With its three editions - Basic, Professional and Premium - HS3 Hotelsoftware supports smaller hotels and guesthouses as well as centrally managed hotel groups and large medium-sized hotels. Thanks to its modular structure, HS3 can be individually configured for each hotel business using additional modules, interfaces or additional workstations. Short implementation times, intuitive user guidance and comprehensive functionality guarantee the high cost-effectiveness and efficiency of HS3 in day-to-day operations. Qualified support and a wide range of training programmes make HS3 Hotelsoftware a strong PMS provider. From its headquarters in Germany, HS3 supports well over 3,500 hotel and accommodation businesses in almost 20 countries.

