Mews acquires Nomi to Accelerate AI Guest Experiences and Personalization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud, has today announced its acquisition of Nomi, a Nashville-based hospitality startup, as it continues focusing on its mission to enable remarkable guest experiences. Nomi will be included within Mews Guest Journey, empowering hoteliers to provide a hyper-personalized experience for guests.

Founded in 2021, the Nomi team has developed a local tour guide for travelers, using predictive analytics and AI to respond to recommendation requests while considering the personality type of each user, unique preferences, interests and needs. For hotels, Nomi delivers real-time customer insights, helping them to better understand their guests, make data-informed operational decisions and provide brilliant guest experiences.

Nomi was founded by Tim Drisdelle, a former Apple engineer who worked on Siri and Apple retail payments, and Natasha Drisdelle who has worked in the hospitality industry for almost twenty years, including time as a director of Omni Hotels & Resorts. Natasha was also founder and CEO of hotel management company Lord & Liberty Hotels where the idea for Nomi originated.

Tim Drisdelle, who now leads the Guest Experience engineering team at Mews, commented, "Nomi grew out of our hotel management company, Lord & Liberty, as we recognized the pain point for travelers looking for great local spots that match their unique preferences. We built Nomi to bring back joy and wonder for every traveler and we're excited to continue this journey as part of Mews to help hoteliers enhance the guest experience even further."

Richard Valtr, founder of Mews, added, "Mews was started to make it easier to personalize Guest Experiences for every traveler and create a community within every hotel. I'm delighted to welcome Nomi into the Mews family as we continue to double down on our mission to enable remarkable guest experiences. We're excited about working with hoteliers to tailor their guests' stay to suit their needs and interests."

The acquisition was managed by Mews Ventures, the company's venture and investment arm which was launched to accelerate the technological transformation of the hospitality industry. The Nomi acquisition marks the seventh acquisition for Mews Ventures, with previous acquired companies including Cenium (2022), Bizzon (2022) and Hotello (2023).

