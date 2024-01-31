Mews Acquires US-based Frontdesk Anywhere

31 Jan, 2024

The acquisition is the 3rd in North America in the last 12 months

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud, today announced its acquisition of Frontdesk Anywhere, the San-Francisco-headquartered cloud hotel management software.

The acquisition, which was managed by Mews Ventures to accelerate transformation in the hospitality industry, is the third acquisition in North America in just under a year. It represents further investment into the region as Mews continues to grow its presence. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Born in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2009, Frontdesk Anywhere is an award-winning cloud-based property management system for independent hotels and management groups. It provides hoteliers with a platform that streamlines operations, increases revenue and enhances the guest experience.

The Frontdesk Anywhere acquisition follows an incredible year of momentum for Mews. In 2023, Mews surpassed 5,000 customers worldwide and processed over $5 billion via Mews Payments. This will only grow with the addition of Frontdesk Anywhere as Mews continues to automate operations for modern hoteliers so they can focus on their guests.

Joe Kiernan, CEO and founder of Frontdesk Anywhere, commented, "Frontdesk Anywhere has been on a mission to transform hospitality working with some of the most forward-thinking hotel brands and companies in the world. By joining forces with Mews, the Frontdesk Anywhere team, customers and partners will continue changing the way hoteliers deliver unrivalled guest experiences through technology and software."

"Bringing Frontdesk Anywhere into the fold strengthens our offering and progresses our efforts further in North America where we have seen our strongest growth rate in 2023," added Mews founder, Richard Valtr. "Being able to welcome in such an early cloud innovator in Frontdesk Anywhere further underscores our commitment to this continent and a desire to change the hotel tech landscape in all of North America."

The Frontdesk Anywhere acquisition marks the eighth acquisition for Mews Ventures, with previous acquired companies including HotelPerfect (2021), Cenium (2022), Bizzon (2022), Hotello (2023) and Nomi (2023).

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 5,000 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Accor, Generator-Freehand, The Strawberry Group, The Social Hub, Life House and Les Airelles. Mews was named the World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards and Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022) by Hotel Tech Report. The company has offices in Europe, the United States and Australia.

For more information, please contact Katie Halfhead (Senior Communications Manager) at Mews – [email protected].

