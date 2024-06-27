Mews Survey Reveals 80% of Travelers Prefer Hotels with a Completely Automated Front Desk or Self-Service Technology

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mad dash to take a summer vacation is underway, with three out of four travelers agreeing that Americans are prioritizing travel more in 2024. And when they travel, they are opting more for a highly digital, self-service experience when it comes to their hotel stays.

A recent survey commissioned by Mews , the industry-leading hospitality cloud, and conducted by OnePoll found that nearly 80% of travelers would be willing to stay at a hotel with a completely automated front desk or self-service kiosk, with more than 40% of them preferring to check in via a hotel's website, app or digital kiosk.

The poll of 2,000 – split evenly among travelers and hotel workers – also found that hotel workers anticipate guests to use technology more during their travels, with a fourth expecting them to check in more frequently via a hotel website, app or digital kiosk compared to previous years.

Other key findings:

Travelers stated what a perfect hotel should include: in-room smart home devices (43%), keyless room entry (34%), mobile room entry (27%), and digital ordering (24%).

A third (36%) admitted they have turned to AI for recommendations while booking travel.

The study also found that nearly a third (29%) of employed Americans admitted they've worked remotely on vacation without telling their bosses:

52% said they would use their vacations as a chance to work remotely.

Close to four in ten (39%) explained it was simply because they like what they do for work.

Others noted they would work on vacation to hit an important work deadline that overlapped with their vacation time (28%) or to save on their PTO (26%).

Four in five working Americans would be willing to work remotely from their hotel.

While working from the comfort of one's hotel room is the top preference (69%), a quarter of respondents said they would prefer to work remotely from the hotel pool or spa, and nearly 25% chose a hotel bar or restaurant.

On the other hand, those traveling for work admit business trips open the door to other opportunities. According to the survey results:

Nearly half (48%) of respondents have extended their work trips into vacations.

Hotel workers claimed guests traveling for work or blending work with vacations are the easiest to cater to (83% and 76%, respectively).

Hotel workers also anticipate guests will tip more (39%), extend their stay more frequently (38%), and use hotel amenities more (31%), and 79% said guests "always" or "often" ask for local recommendations.

"Trends in hospitality are ever-changing but we're seeing indicators that people are prioritizing travel again. While we're seeing some softness in mid-market and select service hotels, the luxury sector seems resilient. Guests visiting luxury properties are spending more on bucket list trips and staying for longer," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "We're also seeing a continuous rise in people extending work trips for some added leisure time and blending work with vacations. The most forward-thinking hotels are tapping into this trend by embracing personalized guest experiences and offering a variety of amenities that appeal to differing guest needs. More and more hotels are adopting technology that creates seamless experiences for their guests, no matter the reason for their trip."

"Technology enables our teams to gather robust guest information before they

arrive at one of our locations, which empowers our customer service teams to create unique 'excite and delight' opportunities for guests, resulting in powerful moments and lifelong memories for our guests," commented Ryan Krukar, VP Sales & Marketing at Gravity Haus . "Identifying and understanding a guest's needs before they arrive at one of our locations and going above and beyond for guests is key in delivering authentic hospitality and provides additional value and comfort while simultaneously immersing a guest in the unique culture of the destination they are visiting."

"Anticipating guests' needs is a crucial component to providing exceptional customer service throughout their stay," said Andrew Gauthier, General Manager at The Incline Lodge . "By tracking individual attributes and preferences of new and returning guests, we can provide a truly curated experience for every guest that comes through our door. Technology also enables us to provide an easy and efficient contactless and self check-in process, so our staff can spend more of their time interacting with guests."

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 American travelers and 1,000 American hotel workers was commissioned by Mews Systems, Inc. between January 30 and February 8, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 5,000 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Generator-Freehand, The Strawberry Group, The Social Hub and Airelles. Mews was named Best PMS (2024) and listed among the Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024) by Hotel Tech Report, as well as World's Best Hotel PMS Provider (2023) and World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider (2022, 2023) by World Travel Tech Awards. The company has offices in Europe, the United States and Australia.

For more information, please contact Katie Halfhead (Senior Communications Manager) at Mews – [email protected].

SOURCE Mews