Mews Unveils the Operating System for Hospitality

Five launches – revenue management, distribution, guest messaging, automations and the financial layer – converge into one AI-native operating system, all built for the hotel, not for the acronyms

AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average hotel runs on eight to ten different software vendors: a property management system (PMS) for reservations, a revenue management system (RMS) for pricing, a channel manager for distribution, a separate inbox for messaging, a separate kiosk for check-in, a separate point of sale (POS) for F&B, a separate receivables tool to chase what hasn't been paid. Each of these tools solved one problem. Together, they created a bigger one.

Unfold 2026, hospitality’s most innovative event hosted by Mews, at the Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam.

Hoteliers spend their days reconciling systems that should already agree. Every handoff costs revenue. Every update not mapped is a support and security risk. Every category adds a line to the bill. In a 2026 Mews survey of 500 hoteliers across five countries, the most-cited outcome hoteliers want from new AI investment isn't more AI. It's their existing systems working together better. ¹

Fourteen years of building toward one answer.

For fourteen years, Mews has been calling where this industry was going before anyone else was. In 2014, Mews launched the hospitality industry's first online check-in. In 2015, the first open API in hotel software, the first native guest messaging built into a PMS, and the first embedded PMS payments. In 2018, the first online check-out. In 2025, the first integrated mobile digital key. And underneath all of it, SpaceTime (2021) – the only hospitality data model that treats time and space as continuous resources, not as the room-and-night abstractions hotel software has carried since the 1980s. Each of those firsts was a bet that the boundaries between hotel systems were artificial. Today, that bet pays off.

"The hotel industry has been running on a category map drawn forty years ago. PMS, RMS, CRS, CRM, POS – these aren't real things. They're acronyms invented by software companies to sell more software. Inside Mews, those categories don't exist as separate systems. They are one workflow, on one data model with AI working across every layer. This is hospitality's iPhone moment, and today we're showing what it looks like," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews.

One platform.

At Mews Unfold today, Mews launches five products that complete the AI-native Mews Operating System as the first unified platform and data layer for hospitality.

Mews RMS embeds dynamic pricing inside the platform, running 150 million pricing calculations a day and executing rate changes against live demand without manual intervention, lifting total revenue per square meter up 13.7% on average against hotels with no RMS.²

Mews Channel Manager, powered by SiteMinder, will bring distribution natively into the platform through a one-of-a-kind technical partnership, the most unique in the industry, connecting hotels to 400+ OTAs through one contract, one bill, one support line.

Guest Messaging is a guest inbox that unifies WhatsApp, SMS, OTA messages and email, operating with full context on the reservation, the guest profile, and the room, and crucially, can autonomously manage the conversation and even action tasks through our native Mews Agent.

Automations turn guest insights into action automatically, upgrading returning guests, adding amenities and routing tasks to the right team with workflows that can be built from templates, customized visually, or described in natural language.

Accounts Receivable brings the full B2B invoice-to-cash workflow inside the platform, replacing the seven-to-eight-day invoicing delay typical in the industry with automatic issuance at billing closure enabling 100% automated reconciliation.

"Our job is not to rebuild what exists – it is to bring what hotels need into one place. Independent IDC research published last month shows what that produces: hotels running on the Mews Operating System achieve 8.7% revenue growth, €350,000 in annual benefit per 100 rooms, and a 476% three-year ROI with a four-month payback.³ One platform, one data model, one bill," said Matthijs Welle, CEO of Mews.

Built for the hotel.

Pricing flows to distribution. Distribution to the booking. The booking to the conversation. The conversation to check-in. Check-in to the folio. The folio to the invoice. The invoice to the bank. One platform. One data model. One bill. The platform is here. What runs on top of it is what comes next.

¹ Mews H1 2026 Hotelier Survey, December 2025–March 2026, n=500 hoteliers across the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

² Based on causal inference methodology across Mews RMS properties with auto-recommendations active for nine or more months, compared to a matched control group of Mews customers without a revenue management system.

³ IDC Business Value of Mews, April 2026, n=8 hospitality customers.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

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