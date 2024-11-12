Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Announces 56th Annual Aztec Awards Ceremony

Celebrating Community Leadership with Live Entertainment by Los Lobos

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is proud to announce its 56th Annual Aztec Awards, scheduled for the evening of Thursday, November 14th, 2024, at The Novo at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. This prestigious event will honor outstanding leaders in business, philanthropy, government, entertainment, and sports, while providing a night of live entertainment with a performance by the legendary band Los Lobos.

This year's honorees include:

Castulo de la Rocha , President & CEO of AltaMed Health Services, receiving the Corporate Award for his commitment to enhancing healthcare access in underserved communities.

, President & CEO of AltaMed Health Services, receiving the for his commitment to enhancing healthcare access in underserved communities. Jessica Marie Garcia , acclaimed actress, will receive the Entertainment Award for her influential presence and advocacy in the entertainment industry.

, acclaimed actress, will receive the for her influential presence and advocacy in the entertainment industry. US Congressman Tony Cárdenas is being recognized with the Government Award for his dedication to public service and community representation.

is being recognized with the for his dedication to public service and community representation. Azucena Maldonaldo , a distinguished golfer and founder of The Latina Golfers Association, will receive the Sports Award for her efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in sports.

Additional special guests include:

Matt Cardeno: Actor, Tyler Perry's Ruthless; Andy Vargas: Santana singer; Natasha Esca: Actress, Narcos: Mexico, Waking Up With You; Grecie Santos: Actress, Jane The Virgin; Natasha Perez: Actress, Selena: The series; Victor Ortiz: Professional boxer; Mikey Garcia: Professional boxer; Josesito Lopez: Professional boxer; Adriana Fonseca: Actress, Under the Reigns of Love, Fearless Heart; Paulina Chavez: Actress, Ashley Garcia's Expanding Universe.

"We are honored to celebrate the extraordinary leaders who embody the values and resilience of our community," said Dr. Ciriaco Pinedo, President & CEO of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation. "The Aztec Awards are not only a tribute to individual achievements but also a testament to the collective strength of the Latino community in California. We look forward to an inspiring evening that supports our mission to uplift and empower generations to come."

A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:

MAOF extends heartfelt gratitude to its participating sponsors for their generous support, including presenting sponsor, MAOF Properties, Inc., as well as AltaMed, SoCalGas, US Bank, Elite Business Source, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, Telemundo NBC Universo, AT&T, LA Department of Water & Power, Aflac, Atomic Investments Inc., aalrr Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, North Star Alliances, Beserra Consulting, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, AmTrust, and Mutual of America Financial Group.

About MAOF:

Since its founding in 1963, the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) has dedicated itself to the socio-economic betterment of the greater Latino community in California. By fostering pride in Mexican-American heritage, MAOF provides essential social services across four pillars: early childhood education, senior services, community development, and community partnerships. Visit www.MAOF.org for more information.

SOURCE Mexican American Opportunity Foundation