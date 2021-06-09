Mexican Avocado Imports on Track for Record-Setting Season

The increase is the latest in a multi-decade upward trend in U.S. avocado consumption. In fact, current avocado consumption rates are more than quadruple that of 2007, when the U.S. market fully opened to Mexican imports. Even during the pandemic, in 2020 the Mexican avocado industry – which represents more than 80% of the total U.S. avocado market – exported more than 2.12 billion pounds to the U.S., up 5% from the year prior.

The Avocado Institute of Mexico

Details of Mexican avocados' economic impact and job creation – among other benefits – are outlined in a new resource, the Avocado Institute, which shines a light on the industry behind the popular fruit. Created by the parent organizations of Avocados From Mexico, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), the one-stop digital resource provides a deep dive into all facets of the Mexican avocado industry, including information on:

A Thriving Industry

"We are thrilled that our parent organizations are launching the Avocado Institute to further educate people about the magic behind our beloved fruit," said Alvaro Luque, president and CEO, Avocados From Mexico. "From family farms in Michoacán to our impressive international supply chain, the new resource is full of facts and stories about our industry and its benefits on both sides of the border."

Fueling A Win-Win for Both Sides of the Border

An economic contribution analysis from Texas A&M University found that in the 2019-2020 season, $2.82 billion of U.S. imports of Mexican Hass avocados contributed $4 billion in value added U.S. GDP; $2.2 billion in U.S. labor income; and more than 33,000 U.S. jobs for American workers.

"Unprecedented imports of Mexican avocados have equated to significant benefits for the U.S.," said Ron Campbell, executive director of MHAIA. "The analysis Texas A&M University conducted gives us hard data on the impact our industry has made, and will continue to make, on the economy in both countries."

Mexico also continues to benefit from the thriving avocado industry and growing American consumption. In Michoacán, the boom in avocado exports has resulted in lower emigration, improved roads and infrastructure, a decrease in poverty and marginalization, more than 78,000 permanent jobs, and better conditions for social development.

More details of the industry's win-win economic impact on Mexico and the U.S. – as well as additional industry facts on sustainability, quality assurance and more – can be found on AvocadoInstitute.org.

