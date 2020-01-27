Mexican Switchgear Market Report 2015-2025 - Low Voltage Switchgears Expected to Grow Fastest on Back of Increasing Demand for a Current-Control Solution in New Residential & Commercial Projects

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Report By Voltage, By Types, By Applications, Medium Voltage, OSG, By Insulation Type, By Applications, High Voltage Switchgear (<36 KV), By Insulation Type, By Applications, By Applications And Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexican Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.



The market's size is projected to grow due to increasing number of projects for the overhaul of electricity transmission grid network and development of renewable-based power plants in the country.



Further, oil & gas sector in the country is expected to witness a boost in the coming years on the back of new plans introduced by PEMEX, a Mexican state-owned petroleum company, for exploration of new oil & gas pit in the Gulf of Mexico. These new projects are expected to generate additional demand for switchgears in the country to provide appropriate power infrastructure.



Medium voltage switchgear segment is anticipated to dominate the overall Mexico switchgear market share, in terms of revenues, on account of demand for such products in new industrial and oil exploration projects. However, low voltage switchgears are expected to grow faster on back of increasing demand for a current-control solution in new residential and commercial projects such as Oak 58 High Living, Iqono Interlomas Towers, Bosque Real Towers, and Platea Business Office., etc.



Based on the applications, oil & gas application is expected to acquire majority of the market revenue share in the overall switchgear market of Mexico, due to upcoming projects in the oil & gas sector. Such developments would also support the growth of gas insulated switchgears in the country.



The report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by types, by insulation type, and by applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Mexico switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Mexico Switchgear Market Size and Mexico Switchgear Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, until 2025

Historical Data of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, until 2025

Historical Data of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, until 2025

Historical Data of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, until 2025

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Mexico Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltages, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Mexico Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.5 Mexico Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Mexico Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Mexico Switchgear Market Trends



6. Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1 Mexico MCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Mexico MCCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.3 Mexico C&R Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.4 Mexico ACB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.5 Mexico COS Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.6 Mexico Other Low Voltage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.2 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.3 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.4 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.5 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



7. Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

7.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Mexico ISG (Indoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Mexico OSG (Outdoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Mexico Other Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Mexico Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Mexico Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Mexico Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.4 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.3 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.4 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.5 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



8. Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

8.1 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.2.1 Mexico Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.2 Mexico Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.3 Mexico Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

8.3.1 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.2 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.3 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.4 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.5 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



9 Mexico Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

9.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

9.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.3 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.4 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

9.5 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10. Mexico Switchgear Market - Key Performance Indicators



11. Mexico Switchgear Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2025F

11.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12. Mexico Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters



13. Company Profiles



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fzksv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

