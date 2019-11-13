MEXICÁNICOS Lands In California To Celebrate Its 50th Episode With One Of The Most Popular Mexican Bands

Brothers Jorge and Miguel, leaders of the northern regional band, Voz de Mando , wish to fulfill a longlife dream: to get a "The Fantastic Car" replica. This leads them to Martín's workshop with an exclusive 1984 Camaro that Mexicánicos must transform by following a miniature copy. Nothing goes easy with this transformation, but Martín finally travels to California to deliver the dream car, only to discover that his fame has crossed the border. He is happy to learn that the Mexican identity is still alive in every other hard-working Mexican individual making a living away from home. Martín discovers that his transformations and stories work as a bridge between the two cultures while his fans remind him that being Mexican is also a passion.

Creative hot-headed Martín Vaca, along with his entire team, are well aware that there are no limits for imagination, and during this season they are willing to prove it once again by bringing an exclusive Mexican Shelby, a 1979 Bronco on a state-of-the-art chassis, and a Hummer limousine with futuristic projections, back to life. In addition, a plane arrives at the workshop for the very first time and Martín must get his best team ready to paint it following strict and demanding aeronautical guidelines. News also include a brand-new Chile Bus that pays tribute to the agave and a new grandson.

MEXICÁNICOS is a Nippur Media production. Michela Giorelli and Rafael Rodríguez are the executive producers for Discovery en Español. The series will also be available in the "Discovery en Español GO" app and fans will be able to access exclusive material on Facebook and Instagram @mexicanicos www.facebook.com/mexicanicos and www.instagram.com/mexicanicos.

About Discovery en Español

Discovery en Español connects Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S to the world and all its wonder and possibilities. It provides quality programming focusing on bold storytelling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural history, investigation and current affairs. Created by Discovery Inc., Discovery en Español is widely distributed on Hispanic tier packages throughout the country. It also reaches audiences across screens on the "Discovery en Español GO" TV Everywhere app (Android:http://bit.ly/2w6Spod iOS: http://apple.co/2fiMNE3, Roku: https://bit.ly/2Js7LxZ and Fire TV: https://amzn.to/2JoGT1P). For more information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @discoveryenespanol.

