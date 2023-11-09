Mexico aesthetic devices market to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in Mexico is expected to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices), end-user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others), application (skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair removal, and others). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2024-2028

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BTL Group, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Home Skinovations Inc., Inmode Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Rohrer Aesthetics Inc., Salient Medical, Sanuwave Health Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Laser Technology Inc.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers aesthetic devices for neurotoxins, soft tissue fillers, and non-invasive body contouring.

Aesthetic Devices Market In Mexico: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the energy-based aesthetic devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Energy-based aesthetic devices are used for cosmetic procedures for skin treatment and body defects through minimally intrusive or invasive technologies. In addition, there has been an increasing emphasis on building techniques for skin treatment that are applicable to a broad range of skin types and conditions.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Aesthetic Devices Market In Mexico: Driver & Trend:

Key Drivers-

Rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries

The growing number of private clinics and treatment options

Growing disposable income and healthcare spending

The rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries is the key factor driving market growth. Mexico's popularity of healthcare aesthetics has increased as it has become part of standard procedures for those seeking noninvasive cosmetic treatments to make their bodies look natural and well. Due to their rapid results in a short period of time, aesthetic clinical treatment is increasingly becoming popular.

Leading Trend-

What are the key data covered in this aesthetic devices market in Mexico report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico between 2023 and 2028.

between 2023 and 2028. Precise estimation of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aesthetic devices market across Mexico

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico Companies.

