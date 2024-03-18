Mexico Data Center Market Growth Analysis Report 2024-2029: Investment Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

18 Mar, 2024, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexico data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.319 billion by 2029 from $804 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% from 2023-2029
This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Queretaro and Mexico City have emerged as top destinations for data center investments from foreign and local data center providers in the Mexico data center market. The country has several special economic zones that provide multiple benefits to investors, such as tax exemptions on infrastructure, land power & others, and support for local labor recruitment.
Mexico has seven existing submarine cables that connect it with other Latin American countries and the US. Some of the upcoming submarine cables in the country include Bifrost, Gold Data-1 (GD-1)/Liberty Networks-1 (LN-1), Caribbean Express (CX), TAM-1, and TIKAL-AMX3. Mexico stands at the forefront of renewable energy, harnessing hydropower, solar, wind, and geothermal power and the ability to develop green hydrogen and energy storage projects. The country's government has set the ambitious goal to reach 35% renewable energy by 2024, with a target of 50% by 2050.
Companies in Mexico are aggressive in adopting AI, with a particular emphasis on ethics, cybersecurity, and data protection. According to Cisco Systems, around 75% of companies in Mexico are keen to adopt AI technologies. Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, HostDime, Kio Networks, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), and Scala Data Centers are the major colocation service providers operating data centers across the Mexico data center market by adding more than 100 MW of power capacity.
In 2023, the Mexico data center market witnessed data center investments from Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, CloudHQ, KIO Networks, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), and Scala Data Centers in more than ten data center facilities across the country. In addition, Mexico also witnessed investments from new entrants such as CloudHQ, EdgeConneX, and Layer 9 Data Centres.
Share this article