Mexico in 2030: Discover the Top 12 Trends to Drive Decision-Making

Frost & Sullivan's Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) 2019: Mexico will navigate the key themes that will shape the future of Mexico. This third-annual summit will be hosted on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Hilton Reforma Hotel in Mexico City.

"Technology will be a primary disrupting force, and the industrial, aerospace, infrastructure, and automotive industries will be predominantly driven by autonomous applications endorsed by technological advancements, such as 5G, 6G, blockchain, quantum computing, connected vehicles, the sensorization of devices, wearable devices, digital currency, personal robots, and flexible electronics," said Lorena Isla, Managing Director, Mexico at Frost & Sullivan. "These disrupting forces will have a major impact on various industries and change the way we live, communicate, and conduct business."

The global Frost & Sullivan team and pioneering industry leaders will discuss the roadmap for Mexico's enterprise-wide digital transformation, as well as the relationship between technological development, talent and processes to stimulate innovation. Confirmed speakers include:

Fadlala Akabani Hneide , Secretary of Economic Development, Government of Mexico City

, Secretary of Economic Development, Government of Arantxa Riveros del Castillo , Director of Digital Inclusion Centers, Undersecretary of Communications & Technology Development, Secretariat of Communications and Transportation

, Director of Digital Inclusion Centers, Undersecretary of Communications & Technology Development, Secretariat of Communications and Transportation Alejandro Encinas Nájera , Head of Labor Policy and Institutional Relations, Secretariat of Labor & Social Welfare

, Head of Labor Policy and Institutional Relations, Secretariat of Labor & Social Welfare Daniel Casados , Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Ministry of Economy

, Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Ministry of Economy Alejandro Gutiérrez Olvera Cabrales , Deputy Director Manager of Business Intelligence & Customer Experience, Telcel

, Deputy Director Manager of Business Intelligence & Customer Experience, Telcel Carlos Romero , Business Development & Channels LATAM Digital Identity & Security, Thales

, Business Development & Channels LATAM Digital Identity & Security, Thales Héctor Nava , Chief Information Officer, RCI Latin America

, Chief Information Officer, RCI Latin America Jaime Martínez Bowness , Director, EGADE Business Schools

, Director, EGADE Business Schools Javier Cordero , CEO, Red Hat Mexico

, CEO, Red Hat Mexico Jorge Mauricio Reynoso , General Manager, AMEDIRH

, General Manager, AMEDIRH José Tam , Vice President of Digital Transformation, Softtek

, Vice President of Digital Transformation, Softtek Juan Antonio Cepeda , Strategy and Planning Director, Cisco Mexico

, Strategy and Planning Director, Cisco Mexico Karina Alarcón , Partner Development Manager, Google Assistant Mexico

, Partner Development Manager, Google Assistant Mexico María Ramírez Cabrera , Director of Compliance, Telefónica Móviles México

, Director of Compliance, Telefónica Móviles México Raúl Alarcón , Sr. Engineering Manager, Honeywell Technology Solutions

, Sr. Engineering Manager, Honeywell Technology Solutions Ricardo Anaya , Product Senior Manager, Qualcomm

In the afternoon, the audience will have the opportunity to choose between three concurrent Interaction Zones that will offer an innovative look into:

The Future of Business: Align your strategic vision to digital technology trends, such as AI, analytics, cybersecurity, IoT and ubiquitous high-speed mobile connectivity.

Align your strategic vision to digital technology trends, such as AI, analytics, cybersecurity, IoT and ubiquitous high-speed mobile connectivity. The Future of Personalization: Identify key areas to revolutionize customer engagement and customer experience through data-centric strategies.

Identify key areas to revolutionize customer engagement and customer experience through data-centric strategies. The Future of the Workforce: Discuss digital technologies that will enable operational efficiency and promote excellence in innovation.

Our Strategic Partners Cisco and Telcel, Gold Sponsors Nuance and Softtek, Silver Sponsors IBM and Verint and Local Partners CANIETI, EGADE Business School and Endeavor will support us through this digital transformation journey.

