Meyer Ranch Celebrates Grand Opening of New Model Homes; Welcomes New Builders in New Phases

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new model home park at Meyer Ranch in New Braunfels is officially open, marking a significant milestone for the vibrant community. To celebrate, a grand opening event will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., revealing eight new model homes and new homesites in new phases. The event will also welcome new homebuilders David Weekley Homes, Perry Homes and Scot Felder Homes.

Situated half a mile north of the community entrance on Meyer Parkway, visitors can tour the model park along Seekat Drive, showcasing designs by Brightland Homes, Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, Perry Homes, and Scott Felder Homes. These new homes feature contemporary design and Hill Country elegance, priced from the $360s-$700s on 45'-60' homesites, with floorplans ranging from 1,700-3,500 sq. The latest phase of Meyer Ranch includes over 200 homesites with an additional 200+ anticipated later this year.

Conveniently located along State Highway 46 and FM 3009 near I-35, Meyer Ranch offers easy access to Downtown New Braunfels, Gruene, and Canyon Lake, with students attending award-winning Comal ISD schools. The community boasts desirable amenities such as 'The Haus,' featuring a pool, splashpad, putting green, fitness center, playground, and much more. Additionally, the restoration of the onsite historical Texas landmark, the Heimer House, is underway.

For more information about Meyer Ranch, visit MeyerRanchTX.com or call 210-540-4630.

About Crown Community Development:

Crown Community Development was founded in 1988 to invest in, and later to manage, a 3,500-acre expanse of property in Aurora on the western edge of suburban Chicago. As the country's suburbs around great cities expanded, Crown Community Development invested in and developed communities that are models for excellence in land stewardship and neighborhood development. In addition to the original markets of Chicago and Tampa, today Crown is positioned in highly desirable locations that include Seattle, Gettysburg, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, Austin, and San Antonio.

About Randolph Todd Development:

Randolph Todd Development was formed in 2013 to capitalize on the vast opportunities presented by the fertile Central Texas real estate market. Founding members Randy Rollo and Todd McCullough have joined their relevant local experience, contacts and knowledge to create a significant force in the real estate acquisition, entitlement, and development space. Their over 60 years of combined residential and commercial experience is well positioned to meet the increasing demands of the Central Texas market.

