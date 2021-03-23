Meyer Ranch Celebrates New Homesites Coming Soon and the Grand Opening of the Community Green Amenity

Located in phase one of the development, residents are now able to access the Community Green early on, as additional community amenities are developed in later phases of Meyer Ranch. Opening in 2022, 'The Haus' will be a primary recreational amenity for the entire community. As a central hub, it will include a fitness center, community pool with splash pad, greenspace, open play areas plus additional playgrounds.

With additional acreage set aside for greenspace, future planned amenities in Meyer Ranch will also include a dog park, smaller pocket parks throughout, an extensive trail system and revitalization of the Heimer House—a Texas Historical Landmark.

Phase two of the development, containing 189 new homesites consisting of 45', 50' and 60' homesites, will open this Spring. New builder, Chesmar Homes will also join the six current homebuilders in the community.

"We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our first amenity," said Erika Ramon, Marketing Manager for Meyer Ranch. "Creating spaces that encourage outdoor activities and connections are more important than ever."

Meyer Ranch is conveniently located near I-35, shopping, downtown New Braunfels, Gruene and Canyon Lake. Students attend the award-winning Comal ISD schools. New homes are available from the mid $200s. For more information on Meyer Ranch visit MeyerRanchTX.com or call 830-213-7397.

About Crown Community Development:

Crown Community Development (http://www.crowncommunities.com), a subsidiary of The Henry Crown and Companies, was founded in 1988 to develop master plan communities and premier areas to live and work. Crown has a singular perspective on the mission and mechanics of master planning and has one of the most thorough and effective approaches to community investment and development in the country today. Crown Community Development has master planned major developments and investments throughout the U.S. including Chicago, Tampa, Seattle, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis and Gettysburg, PA.

About Randolph Todd Development:

Randolph Todd Development was formed in 2013 to capitalize on the vast opportunities presented by the fertile Central Texas real estate market. Founding members, Randy Rollo and Todd McCullough have joined their relevant local experience, contacts and knowledge to create a significant force in the real estate acquisition, entitlement, and development space. Their over 60 years of combined residential and commercial experience is well positioned to meet the increasing demands of the Central Texas market.

