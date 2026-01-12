Mezo's "Bring Bitcoin Home" initiative targets billions in wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum, offering MEZO token rewards to participants who migrate BTC liquidity back to its home network.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezo, a Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure protocol, today announced the allocation of up to 2.5% of the total MEZO token supply to incentivize early depositors in its "Bring Bitcoin Home" pre-deposit vaults. The vaults target the more than $11 billion in wrapped Bitcoin currently sitting on Ethereum DeFi.

Mezo Opens Pre-Deposit Vaults to Migrate Bitcoin Liquidity From Ethereum Back to Bitcoin-Native Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/Mezo)

Starting today, users can deposit tBTC, cbBTC, WBTC, or USDT into Ethereum-based vaults. At the end of January, assets migrate automatically to Mezo's Bitcoin-native infrastructure—fixed-rate borrowing, a fully Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, and yield from real onchain activity.

"Sixteen years ago today, Hal Finney ran the second Bitcoin node and began articulating a vision of Bitcoin-backed banks—an entire financial system built on hard money," said Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis, the venture studio behind Mezo. "Mezo is a Bitcoin-first system designed to support borrowing, saving, and yield directly against BTC, without custodians, wrappers, or variable-rate markets."

Since its inception, the protocol has launched:

Fixed-rate Bitcoin -backed loans on mainnet

-backed loans on mainnet A fully Bitcoin -backed stablecoin , MUSD

-backed , MUSD BTC-denominated transaction fees

Yield generated from real Bitcoin activity

activity Bitcoin -native incentive mechanics that reward onchain participation

-native incentive mechanics that reward onchain participation Direct fiat on-ramps for MUSD

No reliance on wrapped token custodians or variable-rate markets

The system reflects early Bitcoin design principles, including concepts proposed by Hal Finney around Bitcoin-backed banking and redeemable digital currency.

Reward Structure

Up to 2.5% of the total MEZO supply has been allocated to Bring Bitcoin Home. Early depositors earn boosted MEZO rewards starting at 5% incentive APR (~7% estimated total APR including base yield). Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Key Dates

Today (Jan 12): Vaults open. First deposits get ~7% total APR.

Vaults open. First deposits get ~7% total APR. January 26th: Vaults lock, migration to Mezo begins

Vaults lock, migration to Mezo begins March 23rd: Vaults unlock on Mezo, depositors get MEZO.

Additional details on the MEZO token and earn mechanics are available in the Mezo Earn whitepaper.

Pre-deposit vaults are live at comehome.mezo.org.

About Mezo

Mezo is the on-chain Bitcoin banking experience controlled by its users. There are no loan officers, no banker hours, and no credit checks—just permissionless banking powered by a decentralized network that provides liquidity without selling Bitcoin. It offers familiar traditional financial services, such as borrowing, lending and saving, delivered through DeFi-native products powered by its Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, MUSD. Bitcoin holders now have a self-custodial banking solution tailored to their needs. Users can learn more at mezo.org.

About Thesis

Thesis is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis* has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through creation of market leading products including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time. To learn more, users can visit: www.thesis.co

Contact

Associate Account Manager

Andrew Heibeck

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859645/Mezo.jpg

SOURCE Mezo