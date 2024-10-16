mF International Limited Announces First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (the "Company" or "mF International") (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Chi Weng Tam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Despite facing certain revenue challenges, we have demonstrated resilience and adaptability in our business model. Our growth in subscriptions, hosting, support, maintenance, and white-label services reflects the increasing reliance of clients on our trading platforms and the demand for flexible solutions that meet varied needs. This highlights our efforts in retaining customers and diversifying our service offerings in a challenging environment. Additionally, we continue to make substantial investments to expand our business. In May 2024, we entered into two business development and marketing consulting agreements totaling US$1.6 million with consultants in China and Malaysia, which we believe may enable future growth. With the support from these professional consulting services, we are confident in our ability to adapt, explore new opportunities, and generate additional revenue in the years ahead. Moving forward, we are committed to enhancing our technological offerings, expanding our customer base in new regions, and investing strategically in our talent and infrastructure. We believe these steps will strengthen our market position and provide a robust foundation for sustainable growth and improved financial performance. We remain confident in our robust business strategy and our resilient, diversified service portfolio, which we expect may ultimately lead to the delivery of long-term value to our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was HK$12.5 million ( US$1.6 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to HK$14.2 million for the same period last year.





( ) for the six months ended , compared to for the same period last year. Gross profit was HK$5.3 million ( US$0.7 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to HK$7.3 million for the same period last year.





) for the six months ended , compared to for the same period last year. Net loss was HK$5.5 million ( US$0.7 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to net income of HK$2.2 million for the same period last year.





) for the six months ended , compared to net income of for the same period last year. Basic and diluted loss per share was HK$0.45 (US$0.06) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of HK$0.19 for the same period last year.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which decreased by 11.9% from HK$14.2 million for the same period last year, primarily because of a plunge in revenue from initial set up, installation and customization services, liquidity service and quotes/news/package subscription services, partially offset by an increase in subscriptions, hosting, support and maintenance services, and white label service.





Revenue from initial set up, installation and customization services was HK$1.1 million ( US$0.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which decreased by 69.8% from HK$3.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased demand for customization services.





( ) for the six months ended , which decreased by 69.8% from for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decreased demand for customization services. Revenue from subscriptions was HK$5.4 million ( US$0.7 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which increased by 7.3% from HK$5.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in subscription revenue represented an increase in the access right to the Company's trading platforms granted to those customers to whom it had delivered the initial set up or customization of the trading platforms in the prior year.



( ) for the six months ended , which increased by 7.3% from for the same period last year. The increase in subscription revenue represented an increase in the access right to the Company's trading platforms granted to those customers to whom it had delivered the initial set up or customization of the trading platforms in the prior year. Revenue from hosting, support and maintenance services was HK$2.3 million ( US$0.3 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which increased by 17.7% from HK$2.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in this revenue stream aligned with the increment in licensing revenue.





( ) for the six months ended , which increased by 17.7% from for the same period last year. The increase in this revenue stream aligned with the increment in licensing revenue. Revenue from liquidity services was HK$1.0 million ( US$0.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which decreased by 20.4% from HK$1.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to a lower transaction volume.





( ) for the six months ended , which decreased by 20.4% from for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to a lower transaction volume. Revenue from white label services was HK$1.5 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which increased by 55.6% from HK$1.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the growth in the number of customers in this revenue stream.





( ) for the six months ended , which increased by 55.6% from for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the growth in the number of customers in this revenue stream. Revenue from quotes/news/package subscription services was HK$1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , which decreased by 10.4% from HK$1.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease was driven by the type of data feed service package subscribed by the customers. During the six months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company's customers subscribed to the basic data feed service instead of premium service package.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was HK$7.2 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which increased by 4.2% from HK$6.9 million for the same period last year, which was mainly driven by a spike in employee compensation and benefits by HK$0.9 million, partially offset by a reduction in amortization of intangible assets by HK$0.6 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was HK$5.3 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which decreased by 27.2% from HK$7.3 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$11.6 million (US$1.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased by 147.0% from HK$4.7 million for the same period last year.





Selling and marketing expenses were HK$0.9 million ( US$0.1 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to HK$0.08 million for the same period last year, mainly because the Company contracted two consultants to assist it in exploring new customers and planning its business strategy, and marketing and promotional activities.



( ) for the six months ended , compared to for the same period last year, mainly because the Company contracted two consultants to assist it in exploring new customers and planning its business strategy, and marketing and promotional activities. Research and development expenses were HK$0.1 million ( US$0.01 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , from nil for the same period last year, as the Company intends to expand its software development team's software development capacity to continue to improve existing functions and develop new functions.





) for the six months ended , from nil for the same period last year, as the Company intends to expand its software development team's software development capacity to continue to improve existing functions and develop new functions. General and administrative expenses were HK$10.6 million ( US$1.4 million ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to HK$4.6 million for the same period last year, because of a surge in employee compensation and benefits of HK$1.8 million , insurance expense of HK$0.4 million , legal and professional fees of HK$3.7 million and travel expenses by HK$0.1 million . During the six months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company offered an appreciation bonus and compensation increase to its executives and staff. The Company also incurred additional insurance coverage cost for its directors and executives as well as audit fees, legal fees, transfer agent fees, investor relations, printing, and advisory fees subsequent to the completion of its initial public offering. Its travel expenses also increased during the six months ended June 30, 2024 as its executives travelled for conferences and business meetings.

Total Other Expense

Total other expenses, net was HK$0.1 million (US$0.02 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to HK$0.2 million for the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was HK$5.5 million (US$0.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of HK$2.2 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was HK$0.45 (US$0.06) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of HK$0.19 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and restricted cash of HK$32.8 million (US$4.2 million), compared to HK$6.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was HK$17.7 million (US$2.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of HK$3.9 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in investing activity was HK$3.7 million (US$0.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to HK$2.1 million for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was HK$47.5 million (US$6.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of HK$7.0 million for the same period last year.

Exchange Rate Information

Translations of amounts from HK$ into US$ as of and for the years ended June 30, 2024 are solely for the convenience of the reader and were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1=HK$7.8083, which was the foreign exchange rate on June 28, 2024, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board in its weekly release on July 1, 2024.

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited ("mF," or "m-FINANCE"), is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "views," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

mF International Limited and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024





December 31, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2024





HK$



HK$



US$

Assets























Current assets























Cash



6,810,418





30,506,308





3,906,908

Restricted cash



-





2,340,000





299,681

Accounts receivable, net



2,579,475





1,112,573





142,486

Prepaid expenses, current



371,143





12,922,493





1,654,969

Deposits and other current assets



-





403,250





51,644

Investment at fair value



343,862





343,862





44,038

Total current assets



10,104,898





47,628,486





6,099,726



























Non-current assets























Property and equipment, net



36,511





28,356





3,632

Intangible assets, net



15,336,589





16,584,716





2,123,986

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,957,515





2,258,388





289,229

Prepaid expenses, non-current



-





5,594,226





716,446

Long term deposit



431,972





431,972





55,322

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



4,984,334





-





-

Total non-current assets



23,746,921





24,897,658





3,188,615



























Total assets



33,851,819





72,526,144





9,288,341



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Current liabilities























Accrued expenses and other payables



1,782,265





376,731





48,248

Amount due to a related party



306,110





306,110





39,203

Bank borrowings, current



3,863,852





3,923,880





502,527

Contract liabilities



4,619,690





9,489,991





1,215,372

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,392,826





1,406,045





180,071

Income tax payable



217,478





93,409





11,963

Total current liabilities



12,182,221





15,596,166





1,997,384



























Non-current liabilities























Bank borrowings, non-current



6,062,904





4,101,554





525,281

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



1,570,307





852,343





109,159

Deferred tax liabilities, net



2,292,955





1,399,592





179,244

Total non-current liabilities



9,926,166





6,353,489





813,684



























Total liabilities



22,108,387





21,949,655





2,811,068



























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















































Shareholders' equity























Ordinary shares, authorized to issue an

unlimited number of ordinary shares of no par

value, 11,585,000 and 13,251,667 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively



3,900





3,900





500

Additional paid-in capital



2,042,379





46,418,547





5,950,728

Retained earnings



9,778,545





4,231,954





541,565

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(81,392)





(77,912)





(15,520)

Total shareholders' equity



11,743,432





50,576,489





6,477,273



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



33,851,819





72,526,144





9,288,341



mF International Limited and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2024





For the six months ended June 30,





2023



2024



2024





HK$



HK$



US$

Revenue



14,153,693





12,470,969





1,597,143

Cost of revenue



6,896,648





7,184,748





920,142

Gross profit



7,257,045





5,286,221





677,001



























Operating expenses























Selling and marketing expense



79,200





918,731





117,661

Research and development expense



-





109,231





13,989

General and administrative expense



4,620,203





10,580,763





1,355,066

Total operating expenses



4,699,403





11,608,725





1,486,716

Income (loss) from operations



2,557,642





(6,322,504)





(809,715)



























Other income (expense)























Other income (expenses), net



43,643





(18,096)





(2,318)

Realized loss on disposal of financial assets at fair value



(7,874)





-





-

Change in fair value on financial assets at fair value



(2,091)





-





-

Interest expense, net



(201,624)





(99,354)





(12,724)

Total other expense, net



(167,946)





(117,450)





(15,042)



























Income (loss) before income taxes



2,389,696





(6,439,954)





(824,757)

Income tax expense (benefit)



169,358





(893,363)





(114,412)

Net income (loss)



2,220,338





(5,546,591)





(710,345)



























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(157)





3,480





(5,099)

Comprehensive income



2,220,181





(5,543,111)





(715,444)



























Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted*



11,585,000





12,196,111





12,196,111



























Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted*



0.192





(0.45)





(0.06)



* Giving retroactive effect to the 1 for 231.7 share split effected on August 11, 2023.

