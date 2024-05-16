mF International Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

HONG KONG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (the "Company" or "mF International") (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Chi Weng Tam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "I'm pleased to present our financial results for fiscal year 2023. Despite facing significant macroeconomic uncertainties, we have improved our gross profit margin and enhanced our service offerings in a challenging environment, particularly with respect to customization and support services, which have seen robust growth. The slight decrease in overall revenue is largely attributable to strategic adjustments in our service portfolio, which are already showing promising results. Our focus on innovation and operational efficiency has enabled us to maintain a strong financial position. Our unique I-A-D-T philosophy of Information, Analysis, Decision, and Transaction continues to guide our strategic focus, ensuring that our trading solutions are both at the cutting-edge and aligned with market needs. It's also worth noting that in April 2024, we completed our initial public offering (the "IPO") and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MFI," which we expect may enhance our competitiveness globally and position favorably for future investments and expansion, in order to provide us with the capital to pursue ambitious initiatives that align with our long-term vision. Looking forward, we are dedicated to continuous research and development to improve the services we offer our customers. I am confident that mF International will continue to thrive, deliver increased value to our shareholders and enhance our customer partnerships."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was HK$32.0 million ( US$4.1 million ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$34.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to for fiscal year 2022. Gross profit was HK$18.0 million ( US$2.3 million ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$18.4 million for fiscal year 2022.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to for fiscal year 2022. Gross profit margin was 56.2% for fiscal year 2023, increased from 52.7% for fiscal year 2022.

Net income was HK$6.6 million ( US$0.8 million ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$6.8 million for fiscal year 2022.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, compared to for fiscal year 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share was HK$0.572 (US$0.073) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$0.589 for fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue of the Company was HK$32.0 million (US$4.1 million) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 8.5% from HK$34.9 million for fiscal year 2022, primarily because of the decrease in the Company's revenue derived from (i) liquidity services; and (ii) quotes/news/package subscription services, and was partially offset by the increase in revenue derived from (i) initial set up, installation and customization services; (ii) white label services; and (iii) hosting, support and maintenance services.

Revenue from initial set up, installation and customization services was HK$9.0 million ( US$1.1 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 25.7% from HK$7.1 million for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in demand for the Company's customization services provided to customers to customize the functions and features of the trading platforms during fiscal year 2023.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 25.7% from for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in demand for the Company's customization services provided to customers to customize the functions and features of the trading platforms during fiscal year 2023. Revenue from subscriptions was HK$11.4 million ( US$1.5 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 0.3% from HK$11.4 million for fiscal year 2022. The Company maintained the same business activities for this revenue source during fiscal year 2023.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 0.3% from for fiscal year 2022. The Company maintained the same business activities for this revenue source during fiscal year 2023. Revenue from hosting, support and maintenance services was HK$4.3 million ( US$0.6 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 3.6% from HK$4.2 million for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in customers for the Company's hosting, support and maintenance services for fiscal year 2023.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 3.6% from for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in customers for the Company's hosting, support and maintenance services for fiscal year 2023. Revenue from liquidity services was HK$2.6 million ( US$0.3 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 60.8% from HK$6.7 million for fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a customer who was engaging in in-house research on a trading signal and was developing new trading signals to replace the existing one. During the testing phase, the demand for the Company's liquidity services was reduced, as the trading volume was maintained at a lower level until the new trading signals had been optimized.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 60.8% from for fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a customer who was engaging in in-house research on a trading signal and was developing new trading signals to replace the existing one. During the testing phase, the demand for the Company's liquidity services was reduced, as the trading volume was maintained at a lower level until the new trading signals had been optimized. Revenue from white label services was HK$2.1 million ( US$0.3 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 12.3% from HK$1.9 million for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in customers for the Company's white label services for fiscal year 2023.

( ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 12.3% from for fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the increase in customers for the Company's white label services for fiscal year 2023. Revenue from quotes/news/package subscription services was HK$2.5 million ( US$0.3 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 31.8% from HK$3.6 million for fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly due to customers subscribed for fewer quotes/news/package services for fiscal year 2023.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was HK$14.0 million (US$1.8 million) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 15.2% from HK$16.5 million for fiscal year 2022, which was mainly due to (i) the decrease in employee-related costs because lesser staff costs were allocated for supporting the Company's financial trading solution services for fiscal year 2023, (ii) decrease in the amortization of intangible assets, due to part of the intangible assets the Company developed being fully amortized, (iii) the decrease in outsourcing fees, and (iv) the decrease in commission expenses.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was HK$18.0 million (US$2.3 million) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 2.5% from HK$18.4 million for fiscal year 2022.

Gross profit margin was 56.2% for fiscal year 2023, which increased from 52.7% for fiscal year 2022. The increase in the Company's gross profit margin was primarily due to the decrease in outsourcing costs, since the Company used its own staff to handle more implementation works.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$11.3 million (US$1.4 million) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 3.7% from HK$10.9 million for fiscal year 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$160,976 (US$20,609) for fiscal year 2023, which slightly decreased by 0.5% from HK$161,791 for fiscal year 2022, mainly because of a reduction in marketing expenses incurred during fiscal year 2023.

for fiscal year 2023, which slightly decreased by 0.5% from for fiscal year 2022, mainly because of a reduction in marketing expenses incurred during fiscal year 2023. Research and development expenses were HK$11,373 (US$1,456) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 85.8% from HK$80,012 for fiscal year 2022, because more staff costs were incurred at the project development stage, rather than the preliminary project research stage, for fiscal year 2023.

for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 85.8% from for fiscal year 2022, because more staff costs were incurred at the project development stage, rather than the preliminary project research stage, for fiscal year 2023. General and administrative expenses were HK$11.1 million ( US$1.4 million ) for fiscal year 2023, which increased by 4.5% from HK$10.6 million for fiscal year 2022, because the IPO expenses of HK$3.4 million that were incurred in fiscal year 2023.

Total Other Income (Expense)

Total other income, net was HK$94,974 (US$12,158) for fiscal year 2023, compared to total other expense, net of HK$0.3 million for fiscal year 2022.

Net Income

Net income was HK$6.6 million (US$0.8 million) for fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 2.8% from HK$6.8 million for fiscal year 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was HK$0.572 (US$0.073) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$0.589 for fiscal year 2022.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of HK$6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared to HK$12.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was HK$11.3 million (US$1.4 million) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$13.5 million for fiscal year 2022.

Net cash used in investing activity was HK$5.7 million (US$0.7 million) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$2.1 million for fiscal year 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities was HK$10.9 million (US$1.4 million) for fiscal year 2023, compared to HK$9.4 million for fiscal year 2022.

Exchange Rate Information

Translations of amounts from HK$ into US$ as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 are solely for the convenience of the reader and were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8109, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

Recent Development

On April 24, 2024, the Company completed its IPO of 1,666,667 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 22, 2024 under the ticker symbol "MFI."

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited ("mF" or m-FINANCE), is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

mF International Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and 2023







HK$



HK$



US$





As of December 31,





2022



2023



2023





HK$



HK$



US$

Assets























Current assets























Cash



12,063,731





6,810,418





871,912

Accounts receivable, net



1,133,370





2,579,475





330,240

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



346,064





371,143





47,516

Investment at fair value



1,979,268





343,862





44,023

Total current assets



15,522,433





10,104,898





1,293,691

Non-current assets























Property and equipment, net



123,305





36,511





4,674

Intangible assets, net



13,564,772





15,336,589





1,963,486

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,730,717





2,957,515





378,639

Long term deposit



479,076





431,972





55,304

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



3,119,900





4,984,334





638,125

Total assets



34,540,203





33,851,819





4,333,919



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Current liabilities























Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,844,246





1,782,265





228,177

Amounts due to a related party



306,110





306,110





39,190

Current portion of bank borrowings



3,701,162





3,863,852





494,674

Contract liabilities



4,199,173





4,619,690





591,441

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,624,066





1,392,826





178,318

Tax payable



229,355





217,478





27,843

Total current liabilities



11,904,112





12,182,221





1,559,643

Non-current liabilities























Bank borrowings, non-current



9,919,236





6,062,904





776,211

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



138,289





1,570,307





201,040

Deferred tax liabilities



2,152,668





2,292,955





293,558

Total liabilities



24,114,305





22,108,387





2,830,452

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 14)























Shareholders' equity























Ordinary shares, authorized to issue an unlimited number of

Ordinary Shares of no par value, 11,585,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2023*



3,900





3,900





500

Additional paid-in capital



2,042,379





2,042,379





261,478

Retained earnings



8,478,877





9,778,545





1,251,910

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(99,258)





(81,392)





(10,421)

Total shareholders' equity



10,425,898





11,743,432





1,503,467



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



34,540,203





33,851,819





4,333,919



*

Giving retroactive effect to the 1 for 231.7 share split effected on August 11, 2023.

mF International Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023





2021



2022



2023



2023





For the years ended December 31,





2021



2022



2023



2023





HK$



HK$



HK$



US$

Revenue



32,212,970





34,931,827





31,961,177





4,091,869

Cost of revenue



16,260,407





16,512,702





13,995,670





1,791,813

Gross profit



15,952,563





18,419,125





17,965,507





2,300,056



































Operating expenses































Selling and marketing expenses



220,681





161,791





160,976





20,609

Research and development expenses



29,478





80,012





11,373





1,456

General and administrative expenses



5,167,704





10,634,851





11,110,942





1,422,492

Total operating expenses



5,417,863





10,876,654





11,283,291





1,444,557

Income from operations



10,534,700





7,542,471





6,682,216





855,499



































Other income (expense)































Other income, net



1,402,874





1,265,200





457,941





58,628

Realized loss on disposal of financial assets at

fair value



(16,120)





-





(7,874)





(1,008)

Change in fair value on financial assets at fair

value



(660,325)





(1,157,650)





(2,091)





(268)

Interest expenses, net



(479,904)





(443,577)





(353,002)





(45,194)

Total other (expense) income, net



246,525





(336,027)





94,974





12,158



































Income before income taxes



10,781,225





7,206,444





6,777,190





867,657

Income tax expenses



(431,630)





(387,845)





(148,309)





(18,987)

Net income



10,349,595





6,818,599





6,628,881





848,670



































Other comprehensive (loss) income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



(14,168)





7,496





17,866





2,287

Comprehensive income



10,335,427





6,826,095





6,646,747





850,957



































Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

and diluted*



11,585,000





11,585,000





11,585,000





11,585,000



































Earnings per share – basic and diluted*



0.893





0.589





0.572





0.073



*

Giving retroactive effect to the 1 for 231.7 share split effected on August 11, 2023.

SOURCE mF International Limited