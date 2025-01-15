mF International Limited Honored with Good MPF Employer Award 2023-24

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (the "Company" or "mF International") (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solutions provider, is proud to announce that its principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE Limited ("m-FINANCE") has been recognized with the prestigious Good MPF Employer Award 2023-24 by the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) of Hong Kong. This accolade highlights m-FINANCE's commitment to safeguarding the retirement security and well-being of its employees.

Introduced in 2015, the Good MPF Employer Award is a distinguished recognition that celebrates organizations demonstrating excellence in retirement benefit management. The award evaluates employers based on their dedication to employee financial security, such as their compliance with Mandatory Provident Fund ("MPF") regulations and implementation of enhanced retirement protection measures. This recognition places mF International among an elite group of employers in Hong Kong who go above and beyond in ensuring their workforce's long-term financial well-being.

Mr. Chi Weng (Dick) Tam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of mF International, commented, "Receiving the Good MPF Employer Award is a significant honor for us, underscoring our commitment to enhancing our employees' retirement preparedness. At mF International, we strive to exceed basic regulatory requirements by offering comprehensive retirement benefits for the financial security and well-being of our team. This recognition reflects our dedication to cultivating a corporate culture that supports both professional and personal growth, and validates our philosophy that investing in our employees' future is fundamental to building a strong company. Looking forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to protect our employees' rights and help them build a secure future."

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "views," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

