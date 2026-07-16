MFM to Become the Media Finance Section of Financial Executives International

MFM members approve merger; every member joins FEI, and a new Media Finance Section — the first of its kind — will continue media-finance programming

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI) and the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced that MFM members have voted to approve the merger of the two organizations. Under the merger, MFM will become the Media Finance Section of FEI — the first section of its kind — and MFM members will become FEI Members. The merger is expected to take effect on October 1, 2026.

"This is a milestone for FEI and for the media-finance profession. By welcoming MFM's members and launching our first Media Finance Section, we are expanding the community we serve while carrying forward the programming MFM members have long valued," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and Chief Executive Officer of FEI.

The Media Finance Section will serve as a dedicated home for media-finance programming, content, and networking, continuing the work MFM has led for its members. As FEI Members, former MFM members gain access to FEI's full range of programs and resources — and, beginning in October, the option to participate in FEI's local Chapter networks, a new benefit for MFM members.

"Becoming the Media Finance Section of FEI ensures that our members' community and programming not only continue but grow, with greater scale and support behind them," said Joseph Annotti, President and Chief Executive Officer of MFM.

The merger follows a period of due diligence and board endorsement by both organizations, culminating in the July 15 vote of MFM members.

About Financial Executives International (FEI)

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its Members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Media Financial Management Association (MFM)

MFM is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to the unique interests and needs of business and finance executives in the media and entertainment industry, offering unique networking and educational opportunities to enhance members' professional capabilities. Visit www.mediafinance.org for more information.

SOURCE Financial Executives International