MFour Adds 1+ Million ChatGPT Conversations in January for Full Consumer Journey Visibility

Opt-in, zero-party prompts and responses - linked to demographics and behaviors across app, web, location, and purchases for first-time visibility into "ChatGPT to Checkout" consumer journeys

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Data Research, Inc., provider of the largest and most-trusted first-party consumer panel in the U.S. and the only platform connecting nine deterministic data streams to a single consumer identity, today announced that its ChatGPT Conversation Data initiative has surpassed one million ingested conversations in a single month - giving organizations a privacy-first, fully permissioned window into how consumers use generative AI and how that usage connects to real-world actions across the entire path-to-purchase.

From ChatGPT to Checkout - The Missing Link in Consumer Intelligence

Generative AI is rapidly becoming one of the primary entry points for product discovery, comparison, and purchase decisions. Until now, that touchpoint has been invisible to brands. MFour's ChatGPT Conversation Data closes the gap by capturing raw prompts and responses at the message-level from consumers who have explicitly opted in to share their conversation logs through MFour's Surveys On The Go® app - the #1 consumer research app in the App Store with 170K+ five-star reviews. Because MFour owns its distribution, data is collected directly from consumers without reliance on third-party panels, data brokers, or intermediaries of any kind. No fraud. No synthetic data. Only verified consumers.

Because these conversations come from MFour's existing 13M+ consumer panel, every conversation is linkable to the same consumer's app usage, web browsing, GPS-verified location visits, receipt-level purchases, demographics, attitudes, and survey responses - creating the industry's only connected view from AI prompt to point of sale.

Privacy-First by Design

ChatGPT Conversation Data is built on MFour's Fair Trade Data® model - the same ethical framework that underpins the entire panel. Consumers explicitly opt in to share conversation logs, are compensated fairly for their participation, and can opt out at any time. All data is PII-scrubbed before ingestion. This consent-forward approach gives organizations a defensible compliance and governance foundation versus scraped, inferred, or non-consented alternatives.

Scale and Momentum

Launched in November 2025, the initiative has already ingested more than two million ChatGPT conversations into MFour Studio™, where select beta clients can query the data through DANI™, MFour's AI-powered research analyst, and go directly from natural language questions to insights - no data team or data wrangling required. The dataset continues to scale rapidly with an average of 13.2 messages per conversation - with historical backfill and ongoing cross-device refreshes enabling longitudinal analysis of how consumer prompting behaviors evolve over time.

Connecting Conversational Intent to Real-World Outcomes

What makes ChatGPT Conversation Data uniquely powerful is what it connects to. Because the data originates from MFour's opted-in consumer panel - the same panel generating 4 billion monthly buyer signals across nine data streams - organizations can trace a single consumer's journey from an AI conversation through web research, app engagement, store visits, and purchases. This is the "ChatGPT to Checkout" view that no other provider can deliver.

"Generative AI is reshaping how consumers discover, compare, and decide. Brands that can't see that moment are flying blind on one of the fastest-growing channels in the consumer journey," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO of MFour Data Research. "ChatGPT conversation data doesn't just show what people are asking - it connects those conversations to what they actually do next. That's the difference between an interesting dataset and actionable intelligence."

Proprietary Data When Enterprises Need It the Most

Consumer insights divisions at major brands, advertisers, and market research firms are under pressure to augment their own AI systems with proprietary behavioral data - through APIs, MCP servers, and agentic tool calls - and to give researchers natural-language query access that delivers insights at the speed of thought. The old model of relying solely on surveys to gather consumer opinions is giving way to a new imperative: connect what consumers say to what they actually do across online and offline channels, with full path-to-purchase visibility. MFour is accruing large-scale proprietary data on buyer signals and consumer behaviors at precisely the moment organizations need it most - and delivering it through DANI's natural-language chat interface, HTTP API, and MCP server integrations that plug directly into enterprise AI workflows, BI tools, and dashboards.

Use Cases

Intent-to-Action Measurement: Quantify how AI conversations influence consumers and connect to downstream behaviors - from web research and app engagement through store visits and purchases - to measure the real influence of generative AI on consideration and conversion.

Quantify how AI conversations influence consumers and connect to downstream behaviors - from web research and app engagement through store visits and purchases - to measure the real influence of generative AI on consideration and conversion. Journey and Decision Mapping: Understand what consumers seek from AI before key decisions and what actions follow - revealing the role of generative AI at every stage of the path-to-purchase.

Understand what consumers seek from AI before key decisions and what actions follow - revealing the role of generative AI at every stage of the path-to-purchase. Product, Brand, and Category Intelligence: Surface unmet needs, feature gaps, competitive positioning, and decision criteria in consumers' own words - at a scale and specificity that traditional research cannot match.

To request early access through beta test participation, visit mfour.com/contact-us .

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, provides validated, connected, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data powered by its Surveys On The Go® app and Fair Trade Data® model. The company's 13M+ consumer panel generates nine deterministic data streams - ChatGPT conversations, location, app usage, web browsing, receipts, demographics, attitudes, survey responses, and behavior-triggered surveys - all connected to a single identity. Through MFour Studio™, organizations access connected behavioral and survey signals to understand consumer journeys and measure outcomes, including via DANI™ (Data Analytics Navigation Instructor), MFour's AI-powered assistant for on-demand analysis across 4 billion monthly buyer signals. MFour is trusted by Samsung, Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Hulu, Keurig Dr Pepper, Papa Johns, and hundreds of other global brands.

