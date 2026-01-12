MFour Data Research Welcomes Brian Morin as Chief Revenue Officer; Alex Colao Named Chief Innovation Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MFour Data Research, Inc., a leading provider of validated, connected, opt-in consumer behavior linked to survey data, today welcomed Brian Morin as Chief Revenue Officer. The company also announced that Alex Colao, a longtime MFour leader who joined the company in 2015, will transition into the role of Chief Innovation Officer, accelerating MFour's product, data, and AI innovation roadmap.

Morin is a seasoned revenue and go-to-market executive who has scaled early to late stage AI-focused B2B SaaS organizations leading to aggressive growth and successful acquisition. He brings experience commercializing complex AI-powered products and services for midmarket and large enterprise customers. His appointment supports continued growth of MFour Studio™, the only platform of its kind to connect the entire consumer journey by unifying app, web, location, and purchase behavior with validated survey data, and DANI™, an AI-powered market research assistant that delivers on-demand insights across billions of consumer and shopper behavior events - eliminating the need for data wrangling.

"Brian is the kind of leader who can translate advanced technology into customer value - and build the go-to-market engine to scale it," said Chris St. Hilaire, CEO and Founder of MFour Data Research. "As the market demands more trusted, transparent data in the AI era, Brian's leadership will help us expand partnerships, deepen customer impact, and accelerate growth."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Morin will lead MFour's revenue organization, driving strategy and execution across sales and go-to-market initiatives to help brands, platforms, and institutions unlock greater value from validated, connected consumer insights.

"I'm excited to join MFour at a moment when the industry is rethinking how consumer insights are connected, validated, and delivered," said Brian Morin, Chief Revenue Officer of MFour Data Research. "With DANI, MFour is fundamentally changing market research by putting validated, connected consumer insights directly into the hands of clients - on demand, without data wrangling or delays. That ability to move from question to insight instantly is a big shift for brands and advertisers, and I'm eager to help scale that impact across the market."

Why Now: Accelerating Trusted Data for an AI-Driven Market

The leadership updates come as demand continues to grow for ethically sourced, opt-in data that is both validated and connected across the consumer journey. MFour's platform helps organizations move faster with greater confidence by linking survey responses to real-world behaviors through a unified consumer ID, supporting measurement, insights, and AI-era decision-making.

Alex Colao Transitions to Chief Innovation Officer

MFour also announced that Alex Colao will transition from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Innovation Officer, reflecting the company's increased focus on innovation across product, data, and AI-driven solutions. In his new role, Colao will focus on advancing MFour's innovation roadmap, accelerating next-generation offerings that strengthen MFour's leadership in validated, connected consumer data.

"This is an exciting evolution for MFour," St. Hilaire added. "Alex has been instrumental in how we deliver value to customers. As CIO, he'll accelerate what we build next - expanding our connected data products and AI-powered workflows to help clients get to trusted insights even faster and act with confidence."

"I'm excited about what's next," said Alex Colao, Chief Innovation Officer of MFour Data Research. "This role allows me to focus fully on innovation - accelerating new capabilities and data products for clients and partners, built on opt-in participation and trusted, transparent data."

About MFour Data Research

MFour Data Research, founded in 2011, is a leading provider of validated, connected, opt-in consumer behavior and survey data. Its top-rated Surveys On The Go® app, powered by the Fair Trade Data® model, delivers billions of transparent, consumer-sourced data points each year. The MFour Studio™ platform enables organizations to access connected data and survey products, delivering clarity, accuracy, and confidence in understanding consumer journeys - including DANI™, MFour's AI-powered Data Analysis & Navigation Instructor in Studio.

