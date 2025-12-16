Mfused Expands Through Strategic Partnership with Curio Wellness

Launch marks the debut of Mfused's Super Fog brand into the Old Line & Show Me States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mfused , a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizers, today announced its expansion into Maryland and Missouri through a strategic partnership with Curio Wellness, a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator.

Maryland marks Mfused's second entry into the East Coast and, together with New York, represents a key step in the company's broader U.S. expansion strategy. Through the partnership, Curio Wellness will support local production, distribution, and retail availability of Mfused products, bringing a new generation of cannabis innovation to Maryland and Missouri consumers.

Mfused will debut this month in Maryland at Curio Wellness' Far & Dotter stores and select dispensaries, with statewide dispensary availability rolling out in January 2026. The brand is also slated to enter Missouri in Q2 2026, with products available in Curio Wellness retail locations and through strategic dispensary partners across the state.

"We are exceedingly pleased to forge this strategic alliance with Curio Wellness as we establish Super Fog and other leading Mfused brands in Maryland," said Yung Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mfused. "Curio's dedication to exceptional quality, uncompromising product standards, operational excellence and community leadership mirrors our own and makes them the ideal partner for our entry into this important market."

"Curio Wellness is focused on building long-term relationships with strategic partners who share our commitment to innovative technology and excellence," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "Mfused's Super Fog and broader product portfolio bring truly differentiated offerings to our shelves and wholesale partners, enabling us to present one of the most attractive, diverse catalogs in the market—designed to meet the needs and preferences of a wide array of consumers."

To celebrate Mfused's entry into Maryland, Curio Brand Ambassadors will host select vendor days across several retail locations. For more information on Mfused, visit www.mfused.com .

About Mfused

Mfused is a leading cannabis technology company specializing in custom smart all-in-one vaporizer devices with operations in Washington, Arizona and New York. Founded in Washington state in 2012 by co-founders Adam Melero, Yung Tan, and Jeff Freeman, Mfused quickly became the largest cannabis brand based in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Mfused remains fully self-funded, highly profitable and consistently ranks among the best-selling vaporizer brands in the markets where it operates, known for its innovative use of extraction, formulation and hardware technology.

About Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness is an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company committed to advancing patient and consumer well-being through science, innovation, and operational excellence. With a growing national footprint, Curio creates innovative, indication-specific products—alongside quality classic formats—designed to improve quality of life and delight customers, and pairs them with best-in-class retail experiences. Learn more at curiowellness.com .

SOURCE Mfused