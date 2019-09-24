MFV Expositions Set to Host Franchise Expo Houston, Oct. 4-5

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions – the world's largest producers of franchise expos – is gearing up to host Franchise Expo Houston on October 4-5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Thousands of entrepreneurs, small business owners and prospective franchisees will have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with high-level executives from over 100 franchise brands across various industries and investment levels as they dive into the world of franchising.

Coming off the heels of the tremendously-successful Franchise Expo Chicago, MFV Expositions aims to replicate the show format and welcome thousands of qualified attendees to this two-day event. Houston is home to a thriving, $476-plus billion business economy that has rapidly diversified and continues to attract entrepreneurial talent, making it an ideal region to host this event.

Franchise Expo Houston will serve as a one-stop shop for budding entrepreneurs seeking to invest in franchise opportunities and franchisors looking to expand their brand footprint. In addition to the vast networking opportunities, attendees will have the option to participate in 24 free seminars and four in-depth workshops to learn the ins and outs of the franchise industry from distinguished panels of franchise professionals. There will also be a Franchise Expo Theatre located on the show floor that will provide complimentary educational seminars. Additionally, there will be a mentoring area adjacent to the theatre where volunteer consultants from SCORE, SBDC, SBA and WBC will be on hand to provide business advice in one-on-one sessions to assist with financing, budgeting and investment questions.

"The ability to provide franchisors and prospective franchisees with the resources they need to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams and excel in their business endeavors is our driving force," said Tom Portesy, President and CEO of MFV Expositions. "The franchise business model is such an advantageous business opportunity for both parties, and we can't wait to hear the success stories and see the newly-signed deals that result from Franchise Expo Houston."

For individuals interested in attending, advanced discounted rates are $10 and are available until October 3. After that, tickets can only be purchased on site at $20. Those who register online and use the promo code FISHMAN will receive complimentary entry and access to seminars.

To learn more about the upcoming Franchise Expo Houston, visit www.franchiseexpohouston.com.

The International Franchise Association (IFA) is the official sponsor of Franchise Expo Houston, while strategic partners include the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE, SBDC, WBC and the Houston Area Urban League, among others.

About MFV Expositions

For more than 25 years, MFV Expositions Comexposium has been the world's largest producer of franchise expos. Known for its highly-successful, U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality, face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. In addition, MFV offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources. Please visit www.betheboss.com for more info.

