MG Properties Acquires Sola Galleria Apartments in Farmers Branch, Texas

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a privately held real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Sola Galleria Apartments, a multifamily community located in Farmers Branch, Texas. The acquisition further expands MG Properties' presence in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, one of the fastest-growing multifamily markets in the country.

Sola Galleria Apartments in Farmer's Branch, Texas

Sola Galleria Apartments is a well-located residential community offering modern amenities and convenient access to major employment centers, retail, dining, and transportation corridors throughout the DFW area. The property's location at the intersection of Farmers Branch and Addison provides residents with proximity to Dallas' urban core while maintaining a balanced "live-work-play" living environment.

MG Properties plans to implement its trusted approach at Sola Galleria Apartments, focusing on resident satisfaction, operational efficiencies, and selective property enhancements.

"This transaction underscores our continued confidence in the Dallas–Fort Worth market," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "Farmers Branch remains an attractive submarket due to its central location, economic vitality, and sustained demand for rental housing."

The sellers, HLC Equity and The Hampshire Companies, were represented by Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, and Jack Windham of IPA. Financing for the transaction was led by IPA Capital Markets' Cameron Chalfant, Brian Eisendrath, Harry Krieger, and Scott Arenzon.

To learn more visit: https://mgproperties.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES

MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG Properties was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 32,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Oregon, across 114 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com

SOURCE MG Properties