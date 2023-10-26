MG Properties Purchases 4400 Syracuse Apartments in Denver

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties, a leading real estate investment and management firm, recently acquired 4400 Syracuse Apartments, a newly built luxury midrise community located in one of Denver's most desirable, dynamic, and growing submarkets. This acquisition underscores MG Properties' commitment to providing top-tier living experiences and expanding its operational presence in the Denver market.

This newly constructed 316-unit property offers modern finishes, functional floorplans, and best-in-class amenity spaces designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. Situated in the thriving Denver Tech Center/Southeast Business Corridor, 4400 Syracuse Apartments offers residents access to Colorado's largest employment hub which supports over 240,000 jobs. The property is strategically accessible to public transportation and major regional thoroughfares, including the adjacent I-25 and I-225 interstates.

"4400 Syracuse Apartments represents an exceptional investment opportunity, priced below its current replacement cost basis," said Jeff Gleiberman, President of MG Properties. "MG's long-term investment strategy allows us to continue to acquire high quality assets at an attractive basis, despite today's challenging capital markets environment."

The sellers, Morgan Group and LaSalle Investment Management, were represented by Jordan Robbins and Alex Possick with JLL Capital Markets. Financing for the transaction was provided by Freddie Mac and arranged by Charles Halladay, Rick Salinas, Brandon Smith, and Annie Rice with JLL Capital Markets.

To learn more visit:  http://www.live4400syracuse.com

ABOUT MG PROPERTIES
MG Properties is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 28,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 102 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

