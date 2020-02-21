MGA Entertainment CEO Upholds Promise Debuts L.O.L Surprise! Degradable Products And Packaging At Toy Fair New York City 2020

"I have assembled an in-house team that is 100 percent focused on identifying the best innovative and eco-friendly options to use in our toys," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. "We now have a degradable L.O.L Surprise! ball and a Little Tikes "Go Green" product line. Sustainability is a personal priority and a MGAE commitment. We will have product at retail this fall."

MGAE extended its L.O.L Surprise! partnership with TerraCycle, an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste, last month adding nine new countries to the program. More information about this initiative can be found here. Further, beginning summer 2020, all L.O.L Surprise! accessory bags will be paper based, and any packaging made from resin will be degradable and include new compound.

Added Larian: "Beginning 2021, the entire L.O.L Surprise! packaging line will be completely degradable."

From the parent-trusted brand, Little Tikes, has a new "Go Green" product line. The line which is created entirely from post-consumer and post-industrial resin now includes a new patent-pending compound, ensuring the products are not only recyclable but also more degradable in landfill conditions. The "Go Green" line will launch with four products and will continue to evolve and incorporate other Little Tikes items throughout 2020 and beyond. The "Go Green" products will have a new and different logo, but the quality and durability of products that parents and kids have enjoyed for generations will remain the same. The "Go Green" products will be available at retail beginning Earth Day.

Added Larian: "Beginning 2025, MGAE will only manufacture products that will degrade when disposed of properly."

