MGA Entertainment Unveils Its Highly Anticipated Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change Fashion Doll Line

"We are thrilled to introduce kids and collectors to the world of Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, a fantastical world powered by water technology and led by independent, ambitious change makers. Our entertainment content will bring these characters to life, inspiring children everywhere to use their imagination," said MGA Entertainment Founder and CEO Isaac Larian. "MGA Entertainment is a leader in fashion dolls, and we will continue to deliver with our unique version of mermaids, guaranteed to resonate with the dreamers in all of us."

Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change dolls are distinguished by bold and thoughtful detailing and design, and each is articulated at the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, torso, waist, and fin. They also feature inset eyes and rooted eyelashes, as well as gorgeous and varied colorful mermaid hair. The dolls unique sculpted fins perform a dramatic color change when submerged in water and double as a stand when the fin is bent to 90 degrees – perfect for both water play and display. Each doll is characterized by one-of-a-kind personalities and talents that lean into themes of empowerment – revealing to kids and collectors alike that mermaids are a lot like them. Each doll includes a removable top, jacket, purse, and jewelry carefully tailored to her individual style.

Introducing:

Kishiko : A popular internet star, creator and budding activist who is upbeat, fun and loves sharing her life with the world.

Shellnelle – A glamorous fashion designer who creates new trends and inspires her friends by looking at the world in a totally unique way.

Riviera : A rocker and rebel who swims against the current; she loves writing music, playing guitar and performing with her sister, Harmonique.

Jordie : A competitive sports star whose energy and team spirit encourages every mermaid around her to be brave and to take action.

Harmonique : A sweet pop star who is effortlessly cool and shines in the spotlight, but always makes room for her friends to shine too.

The five Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change fashion dolls are available now at mass retailers for a suggested retail price of $32.99 each with 4+ age rating and are expected to sell fast, so consumers are encouraged to shop now and collect them all.

Leading up to the launch, live-action mermaids flaunting custom sculpted fins began to grace the Mermaze Mermaidz™ social channels, generating excitement among kids and doll collectors. The brand began introducing fans to each character through mysterious silhouette images and videos via Instagram and TikTok this past January. Finally, the characters were unveiled throughout February with the support of top mermaid and toy content creators and influencers. Check out some of the reveals by Clawdeena , HeXtian , The Doll Circle , AziyahZaliyah , and Mermaid Elle .

Over the past months, families and fans have enjoyed immersive Mermaze Mermaidz™ content in advance of the highly anticipated product launch. Released on International Mermaid Day, March 29, and available now to watch on YouTube , the magical live action Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change music video featuring an original Mermaze Mermaidz™ anthem encourages fans to be empowered and confident. Premiering in May 2022, an all-new Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change animated series with episodes released bi-weekly on YouTube will center on the five fabulous core Mermaze Mermaidz™. Each mermaid is selected for her expertise in areas of fashion, sports, music, and pop culture as they navigate superstardom and an inspiring newfound calling to connect and save their underwater city. Mermaze Mermaidz™ will transport fans to a mermaid world like they've never seen before where each character uses her unique talent and personality to make a difference in their world. Look out for the series easer dropping April 23!

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

