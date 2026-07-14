MGB Home Care Clinicians Rally at MGB Headquarters in Somerville at 2 p.m. on July 14 to Mark End of Seven-Day Strike

450 clinicians call on Mass General Brigham to negotiate a fair first contract that protects safe care for patients across eastern Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGB Home Care clinicians, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), will conclude their seven-day strike with a public rally at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, outside Mass General Brigham Headquarters in Assembly Row.

MGB Home Care End-of-Strike Rally

Tuesday, July 14, 2 p.m.

MGB Headquarters, 399 Revolution Dr., Somerville

The approximately 450 clinicians, including registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, social workers, and dietitians, have been bargaining for more than a year for their first MNA contract. They are seeking safe caseloads, clear and enforceable productivity standards, and competitive wages that help recruit and retain clinicians.

MGB Home Care clinicians provide complex, hospital-level care in patients' homes, including wound care, IV medications, chronic disease management, rehabilitation, and recovery after illness or surgery. They also assess home safety, medications, nutrition, family support, and other factors that are critical to keeping patients healthy outside the hospital. Working independently in patients' homes, clinicians make complex clinical decisions and coordinate care without the immediate support available in a hospital setting.

Clinicians say manageable caseloads and reasonable productivity expectations are essential to reducing burnout, improving recruitment and retention, and ensuring patients receive the time and attention they need. Their strike officially ends at 7:59 a.m. on July 15.

Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses, who returned to caring for their patients Monday morning, will join MGB Home Care clinicians, along with elected officials, labor leaders, and community supporters, at Tuesday's rally. While Brigham nurses have returned to caring for patients, they remain in contract negotiations with MGB as both groups continue urging the health system to bargain in good faith and invest in frontline caregivers.

Learn more about the negotiations at www.massnurses.org/MGB

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association