MNA: Brigham Nurse Solidarity Walk-In to Mark Lockout End Monday Morning; MGB Home Care End-of-Strike Rally Tuesday

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Massachusetts Nurses Association

Jul 12, 2026, 12:05 ET

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians have told the Governor and MGB they are prepared to negotiate until contract resolutions are reached

BOSTON, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest nurse strike and lockout in Massachusetts history will end at 6:59 a.m. on Monday, July 13 with a Brigham Nurse Solidarity Walk-In. MGB Home Care clinicians will continue their strike on Monday and Tuesday, marking its end with a rally outside MGB Headquarters at Assembly Row in Somerville on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Brigham Nurse Solidarity Walk-In

  • Picketing will continue outside the main hospital at 75 Francis St. until 6:59 a.m. on Monday.
  • Nurses will gather before 6:59 a.m. Monday morning for a brief rally and drop their picket signs.
  • Nurses will then walk to the main entrance at 75 Francis St. Nurses scheduled to work will go inside the hospital to care for their patients while other nurses and supporters stand in solidarity.

MGB Home Care End-of-Strike Rally

  • Picketing continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
  • Clinicians will rally at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to mark the end of their seven-day strike.
    • 399 Revolution Dr., Assembly Row, Somerville MA
    • Clinicians will be joined by elected officials, community supporters, and Brigham nurses who are still fighting for a fair contract.

The 450-member MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses Instagram.com/MassNurses 

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

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