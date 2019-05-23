MGI introduces total solution for single cell RNA sequencing using MGISEQ-2000 sequencing platform compatible with 10x Genomics

TOKYO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI, a subsidiary of global genomics leader BGI Group, announced it will begin marketing a total solution for single cell RNA Sequencing as part of the 10x Genomics' Compatible Product Partner Program on MGI's MGISEQ and BGISEQ sequencing platform.

The total solution includes the new MGIEasy Universal Library Conversion Kit and 10x Genomics Chromium Controller and Single Cell RNA Solutions, which are compatible with the MGISEQ and BGISEQ platform. MGI presented the solution at the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) Workshop on Single Cell Biology in Tokyo.

MGI's single-cell RNA sequencing technology has been independently validated by two research groups: Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia. In experiments designed to evaluate performance of MGI's single cell RNA sequencing compared to other vendors, analyses have shown that MGI's data quality is comparable to data generated using a competitor's technology, but that MGI's sequencing costs are lower. MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology utilizes DNA nanoballs (DNBs) based on rolling circle replication (RCR) for array preparation; this linear amplification is PCR free and avoids error accumulation.

"Single-cell RNA-sequencing on MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencing platform demonstrates excellent results and being a part of the Partner Program from 10x Genomics, the leader in single cell analysis, will enable us to deliver stronger solutions to our customers," said MGI Chief Operating Officer Jiang Hui. "Our universal conversion kits can be used for other applications in the future, so this is just the beginning."

In a recent publication in Genome Biology the researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, Dr. Sarah Teichmann and Dr. Kedar Natarajan, independently analyzed single-cell RNA sequencing data from BGI sequencing platform, and found that the data from DNBSEQ™ technology showed comparable excellent performance to that from Illumina technology.

Dr. Teichmann and Dr. Natarajan from the Wellcome Sanger Institute spoke at MGI's session May 21 at the EMBO Workshop in Tokyo.

In another study, the Garvan team also analyzed the data from MGISEQ-2000 and Illumina's NextSeq 500 and NovaSeq 6000, with libraries generated on the 10x Genomics platform. The researchers confirmed that the data from MGISEQ-2000 showed comparable and consistent performance with NovaSeq. The study results were published in February 2019 on the BioRxiv preprint server.

