MGI Showcases Life Science Excellence at ESCMID Global 2024 with Latest DNBSEQ-E25 Sequencer and New Partnership with ABL Diagnostics

BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today introduced the latest addition to its range of sequencers, the portable and easy-to-use DNBSEQ-E25 platform, for the European and African market. In addition, the company showcased its current offering of laboratory automation and sequencing products, including the DNBSEQ-G99 and the entire workflow for the Million Microbiomes from Humans Project (MMHP), at the 34th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global also known as ECCMID 2024). During the event taking place from 27-30 April in Barcelona, MGI and ABL Diagnostics (Woippy, France, Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6) are pleased to announce its partnership and the compatibility of ABL Diagnostics' DeepChek® assays with MGI's DNBSEQ™ platforms.

Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa and Dr.Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Laboratory from ABL Diagnostics

"Once again, MGI showcases our commitment to supporting healthcare and scientific research and applications across Europe and Africa. We at MGI believe that the power and potential of genomics are boundless," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "By providing our technology, expertise and technical facilities, we hope to enable more companies and institutions to develop content on our DNBSEQ platforms with greater ease, thereby empowering them in their work towards improving health and wellbeing for all."

Introducing the portable DNBSEQ-E25 for European and African customers

Answering the question "What if your sequencing capabilities could be mobile?" MGI's flagship product under its E-series, DNBSEQ-E25 is a portable, user-friendly sequencer with a daily data throughput of up to 7.5 G. Built on the newly designed self-luminous biochemical system, the E25 has upgraded its sequencing system, flowcells, and sequencing cartridge, while featuring built-in bioinformatics. Its ease of setup means it is ready to run within minutes, and a quick turnaround time means it takes only 20 hours for PE150 from DNB to FASTQ data. DNBSEQ-E25 meets the application needs for infectious diseases, small genome sequencing, small panels and strand verification. The sequencer is now available for European and African customers.

Empowering microbiology laboratories through collaboration with ABL Diagnostics

Moreover, at this year's ESCMID Global 2024, MGI announced a technical assessment of solutions by ABL Diagnostics (ABL), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology genotyping. The ABL DeepChek® assays have been successfully tested on MGI's DNBSEQ-G400 and DNBSEQ-G99 platforms. Further verification and validation studies of the DeepChek® assays will also be performed on the newly launched DNBSEQ-E25.

"This new technical assessment with MGI will strengthen our presence in microbiology genotyping through the verification of our DeepChek® assays and software on additional Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms," said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. "It broadens the access to and offering of new types of NGS technology and end-to-end solutions for microbiology laboratories to cover a continuously growing infectious diseases applications portfolio, including but not limited to HIV, viral hepatitis, respiratory viruses, tropical infections, and tuberculosis."

ABL offers a unique portfolio of assays and downstream analysis software systems for laboratories looking to implement microbiology genotyping through DNA sequencing, covering a broad range of infectious diseases for clinical diagnostics and research applications.

"MGI is transforming the clinical landscape with our expanded instrument range tailored for the clinical market. Through strategic collaborations with third-party companies on clinical NGS solutions, we are committed to delivering precise, cost-effective answers to diverse clinical microbiology challenges," said Ludwig Ortner Eurlings, Head of Business Development of MGI Europe and Africa. "The debut of the DNBSEQ-E25 marks a significant milestone, granting laboratories handling fewer samples, unprecedented access to next-generation sequencing technology. This advancement empowers these labs to provide quicker, more accurate reports to patients, enhancing diagnostic outcomes and revolutionizing patient care."

Showcasing MGI's advanced life science product portfolio at ESCMID Global 2024

In addition to DNBSEQ-E25, several products from MGI's portfolio of advanced laboratory automation, sequencing platforms and microbiome metagenomics sequencing platform will be on display for customers and partners to explore, including the flagship DNBSEQ-T7, an ultra-high throughput sequencer capable of achieving more than 20,000 of 30X WGS per year, and DNBSEQ-G99 boasting one of the fastest speeds in the world among those with the same throughput. Moreover, the company exhibited two automated sample preparation systems, MGISP-960 and MGISP-Smart 8, MGISTP-7000 high-throughput automated sample transfer processing system, as well as the MGI Platform for Fast Microbial Identification (PFI) with built-in species database for simplified analysis of high-throughput genetic sequencing of more than 27,600 microorganisms.

"In line with our global brand campaign "What If We Had A Choice!" launched last year, MGI has been empowering scientists and healthcare professionals worldwide with our leading technology and innovative products. We're excited for the opportunity to connect with them at ESCMID Global 2024, while unveiling MGI's latest DNBSEQ-E25, a portable sequencer designed to run sequencing and reporting on the go," said Dr. Nicole Neubauer, Marketing Director of MGI Europe and Africa, "In addition, we will showcase our breakthrough contribution to the MMHP by way of the proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology, exhibit the fast pathogen detection workflow on the DNBSEQ-G99, and announce our collaboration with ABL Diagnostics."

MGI welcomes all customers, distributors, and partners to Booth D23, located in Exhibition Hall 7 in Fira Barcelona Gran Via, to experience first-hand and learn more about its high-quality sequencers and automation platforms during ESCMID Global 2024.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL Diagnostics S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400133/MGI_Europe_Africa_ABL_Diagnostics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329841/MGI__Logo.jpg