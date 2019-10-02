MGI Sues Illumina Again for Patent Infringement in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a U.S. affiliate of MGI, has filed a patent infringement counterclaim against Illumina in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit, filed September 30, alleges that Illumina and its customers are using various gene sequencers and related reagents, including NovaSeq 6000, HiSeq X Ten, HiSeq 3000, and HiSeq 4000, that infringe Complete Genomics' U.S. Patent No. 9,944,984 ("984 patent"). The patent covers MGI's proprietary Patterned Array technology ("Patterned Array"). Complete Genomics seeks damages and an injunction, which would require Illumina to stop selling the infringing products and provide infringement compensation.

In May of this year, Complete Genomics sued Illumina in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging infringement of Complete Genomics' two-color sequencing technology patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,222,132), which involves various Illumina genetic sequencers and related reagents.

As the sequencing equipment business subsidiary of BGI Group, MGI is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-throughput genetic sequencers. Regarding the second patent infringement lawsuit against Illumina in the United States, Wei Wei, Vice President and General Counsel of BGI Group, said: "MGI has a core patent portfolio in the field of gene sequencing, and we are committed to protecting its intellectual property assets on a global scale."

Patterned Array technology is one of the underlying technologies for high-throughput, high-quality gene sequencing, and one of the key technologies in MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencing technology.

About MGI

Founded in 2016, MGI is a world leading manufacturer of high-throughput genetic sequencers. MGI has more than 670 global patents and more than 900 employees, 40% of whom are R&D personnel. Its business covers 26 countries and regions, and its US companies include Complete Genomics and Shenzhen MGI Technology Co., Ltd. MGI has invested more than 5 billion RMB ($700 million USD) in research and development to build the patent portfolio of its sequencing technology.

MGI is committed to building core tools and technology for life science with the vision to enable effective and affordable healthcare solutions for all. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI is focused on the research, development, production and sales of sequencing devices, equipment, consumables and reagents to support life science research, healthcare, precision medicine and agriculture. MGI's multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing, mass spectrometry and medical imaging. Providing real-time, comprehensive, life-long solutions, its mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare.

