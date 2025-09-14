MGI Tech Introduces DNBSEQ-T7+: A Next-Generation 'Data Mining Machine' for Genomics

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, announced the launch of the DNBSEQ-T7+, its latest high-throughput sequencer. Designed to meet the rising demand for large-scale genomic research, the T7+ delivers more than 14 Tb/day of data in just 24 hours while offering a smaller footprint, flexible run configurations, and end-to-end automation. Internally dubbed a "data mining machine," the T7+ redefines high-throughput sequencing by combining daily output with ease of use and multi-omics versatility.

A New Era in High-Throughput Sequencing

The T7+ integrates MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology with next-generation fluidics, optics, and bioinformatics, creating a platform that is faster, smarter, and more versatile than ever before. The compact system supports 1–4 flow cells per run, adapts to projects of any scale, and integrates every step—from DNB preparation to bioinformatics analysis—into a fully automated workflow.

Key technical highlights include:

Throughput: More than 14 Tb/day (vs. 7 Tb/day on T7)

More than 14 Tb/day (vs. 7 Tb/day on T7) Annual Capacity: Up to 35,000 whole-genome sequencing (WGS)

Accuracy: >90% Q40 quality scores, validated in beta testing by leading labs

>90% Q40 quality scores, validated in beta testing by leading labs Speed: PE150 reads in under 24 hours

PE150 reads in under 24 hours Flexibility: Configurable for mid- or large-scale studies

Configurable for mid- or large-scale studies Size Efficiency: 1 m²

1 m² 7-in-1 Integration: Hardware + software architecture eliminates manual preparation steps

Hardware + software architecture eliminates manual preparation steps Scanning Time: 50% reduced by the TDI(Time-Delay Integration) camera.

One-Stop Workflow : Built-in automation from DNB preparation to bioinformatics

: Built-in automation from DNB preparation to bioinformatics Reduced energy consumption: Over 90% of transport links and certain reagents require no cold chain.

With these capabilities, the T7+ enables researchers to sequence 144 human genomes in a single day, accelerating breakthroughs in cancer genomics, rare disease research, and precision medicine.

From T7 to T7+: Continuing the T Series Legacy

The DNBSEQ-T7, launched in 2018, was a breakthrough in the T Series, setting a new benchmark for high-throughput sequencing by delivering up to 7 terabases (Tb) of data in 24 hours. With over 400 units installed at more than 200 leading institutions worldwide, such as national initiatives, including Thailand's Genomics Thailand Initiative and Brazil's largest genomic sequencing project. This milestone redefined sequencing speed and accessibility, cementing the T Series as a cornerstone of genomic innovation.

As sequencing becomes increasingly affordable, researchers are demanding instruments that deliver higher throughput, faster results, and uncompromising accuracy and quality. That's why MGI developed the T7+, an advanced continuation of the T7 designed to deliver greater speed, scalability, high flexibility, and performance to meet the evolving demands of clinical research, population genomics, and large-scale sequencing projects.

T7 was a breakthrough in specs, while the T7+ breaks new ground in user experience.

Redefining High-Throughput Sequencing

T7+ solves the universal trade-offs researchers face—speed versus capacity, usability versus cost. By integrating 7-in-1 hardware, smartphone-like software, and modular-designed consumables, the T7+ makes sequencing as intuitive as using a smartphone. Its ability to support multi-omics applications—spatial omics, single-cell, proteomics, methylation—in one run enables concurrent data streams for large cohorts.

"The T7+ is more than just a sequencer—it is a bridge between scientific discovery and real-world health outcomes," added Duncan Yu, President of MGI Tech. "With higher throughput, improved accuracy, and a smaller footprint, the T7+ empowers scientists to ask bigger questions and deliver insights faster. Every genome sequenced has the potential to accelerate rare disease diagnosis, guide precision oncology, and inform public health at scale."

Early adopters of the T7+ are already deploying it in population-scale studies, where its short-read power, combined with cyclone long-read data, enhances structural variant detection and rare disease analysis. Others are pairing the T7+ with long-read platforms for single-cell studies, opening new opportunities in understanding genetic diversity and cellular complexity.

T7+ is now open to order. International shipments begin in late 2025.

