MGI Tech partners with Eva Holding Group to enhance the accuracy of disease monitoring

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing essential tools and technologies to drive innovation in the life sciences, has entered into a strategic partnership with Eva Holding Group, a Brazilian group operating in genomics applied to human health, animal health, and agribusiness. The initiative aims to expand Brazilian patients' access to genomics, including joint efforts in the development of the country's genetic sector.

The agreement includes the installation of genetic sequencers that expand public access to cutting-edge genomic technologies and enhance the accuracy of cancer disease tracking, such as the DNBSEQ-T7, a high-performance system that has already been used in Brazil's largest genomic sequencing project. This is the first T7 with IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) certification sold in Latin America and the first and only IVDI-certified high throughput equipment in Brazil, meaning that, for the first time, the country has access to this technology for clinical use, in addition to its previous use for research.

"The DNBSEQ-T7 is a high-performance sequencer that combines large processing capacity with flexibility for multiple applications, including whole-genome, exome, and transcriptome sequencing. Its DNBSEQ™ technology delivers high-quality data at low cost," says Carlos Carpio, Senior Commercial Director for MGI Latin America and General Manager of MGI in Brazil.

With its high performance, the DNBSEQ-T7 enables the resolution of complex genomic structures and the filling of gaps in genome assemblies, delivering deeper and more continuous DNA analysis. This technology contributes to the generation of more comprehensive data, improves the final quality of genome assemblies, supports accurate variant detection, and provides a broader view of the genetic profile.

Eva Holding Group comprises four brands focused on different segments, all with DNA as a central tool:

- Predictus Gene – focused on human predictive analysis through whole genome sequencing (WGS).

- OLLIN – dedicated to the clinical diagnosis of rare diseases.

- Pet Nex – specialized in genetic analysis for pets.

- Earth Biome – focused on genomics applied to livestock and agriculture.

"MGI is now our main partner in bringing cutting-edge genetic sequencing technology. This collaboration represents another important step in innovation with real impact, especially benefiting oncology patients, rare diseases, and neonatal screening, through the 72-hour Genome," state Dr. Rene Pimenta da Silva Junior, CEO of OLLIN Análises Genômicas, and Dr. Carolina A. Barbosa, President of Eva Holding Group.

As part of its strategy, the group will centralize its high-complexity genomic operations in a technology park, ensuring greater efficiency, quality control, and scalability in its projects.

Genetic sequencing: an ally of precision medicine

Genetic sequencing plays a critical role in screening for various types of cancer, helping to identify genes associated with disease development. With a higher level of precision, doctors can recommend more effective and personalized treatments, leading to better clinical outcomes and increased patient survival rates.

Moreover, in cases of hereditary cancer where there is a genetic predisposition to disease development, technology can support predictive medicine and enable preventive measures.

"Understanding the risks of certain diseases enables the adoption of more assertive prevention strategies, as well as the comparison of therapeutic options to select those with the highest likelihood of a positive response, based on each patient's genetic history," concludes Carlos Carpio.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology.

We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and has established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally.

MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

Learn more at: https://en.mgi-tech.com/, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

About Eva Holding Group

Eva Holding Group is an integrated genomics and biotechnology platform operating in human health, animal health, and agribusiness, always with a focus on the practical application of DNA as a transformative tool. With national presence and global strategic partnerships, the group brings together research, innovation, and clinical services in a unique ecosystem, offering cutting-edge solutions in diagnostics, personalized medicine, predictive genomics, preventive healthcare, and applied biotechnology.

Through its brands – Predictus Gene, OLLIN, Pet Nex, and Earth Biome – Eva Holding Group positions itself as a key player in building the future of precision medicine and applied genomics, combining technology, science, and large-scale social impact.

