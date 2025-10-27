MGIC Announces Enhanced Capabilities within ICE Encompass Partner Connect

MGIC becomes first MI provider to manage its own updates and deliver faster access to solutions

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), announced today that it is the first mortgage insurer to manage its own functionality within the ICE Mortgage Technology Encompass Partner Connect (EPC)* platform. EPC is a cloud-native, third-party service integration platform that enables service providers to seamlessly offer their products and services to lenders.

MGIC now directly manages new features and updates for its mortgage insurance (MI) products and services within ICE EPC. This capability enables MGIC to deliver enhancements more quickly, ensuring customers gain timely access to MGIC's latest MI solutions and critical information, keeping pace with the rapidly evolving needs of today's lending environment.

"This functionality underscores our commitment to ensuring our customers have the best experience working with MGIC as ICE transitions its customers to EPC," said Geoffrey Cooper, Vice President of Product & Marketing at MGIC. "Our goal is to continually evolve with our customers and ensure they have access to our MI solutions and functionality that will best enable them to support future homebuyers with low-down-payment financing solutions."

To learn more about accessing MGIC services with EPC, visit www.mgic.com/epc-help.

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com) is the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serving lenders throughout the United States, and helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time, MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts.

*Encompass Partner Connect enables the integration of key third-party products and services with ICE Mortgage Technology solutions. ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

