MGIC Announces Promotion of Michael E. Jacobson to Senior Vice President, Product Strategy

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced the promotion of Michael "Mike" E. Jacobson to Senior Vice President – Product Strategy.

Mike joined MGIC in 2018 as VP, Corporate Development; and moved into the role of VP, Product Strategy in December of 2019. Prior to joining MGIC, Mike began his career at Milliman, growing in roles of increasing responsibility in financial analysis and client engagement, culminating in a role as principal. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Philosophy from the University of Wisconsin, and a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

"Mike's promotion reflects the growing role of our Product Strategy team in helping us achieve our business goals – including setting and executing our pricing strategies, creating and managing credit enhancement solutions to meet the needs of customers, developing and executing our mortgage credit risk distribution strategies, and managing strategic relationships," said Sal Miosi, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Mike's expertise and approach to work are key assets as we position ourselves for ongoing success. I am excited to continue working with him in his new role and congratulate him on his promotion."

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

