The discussion will be webcast and can be accessed at the company's website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ or at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw43/mtg. Material that may be referenced during this discussion can be accessed at http://mtg.mgic.com, under Newsroom at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern time on May 22, 2018. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At April 30, 2018, MGIC had $198.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering more than one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-ceo-to-participate-in-kbw-mortgage-finance-and-asset-management-conference-300652877.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mgic.com

