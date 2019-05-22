MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Real Estate Finance and Asset Management Conference

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced today that Patrick Sinks, Chief Executive Officer, will be discussing topics pertaining to the Private Mortgage Insurance industry at the KBW 2019 Real Estate Finance and Asset Management Conference. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 11:25 a.m. Eastern time on May 30, 2019, and the conference is being held at the Westin Grand Central hotel in New York City.

The discussion will be webcast and can be accessed at the company's website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ or at http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw47/mtg. Material that may be referenced during this discussion can be accessed at http://mtg.mgic.com, under Newsroom. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At April 30, 2019, MGIC had $212.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. Enrollment information for MGIC alerts can be found at https://www.mgic.com/ClearRates/index.html.

