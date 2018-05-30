MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Mr. Murray brings to MGIC more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and residential mortgage lending, with a strong skill set in operations, sales, account management and client retention. In his new role as Account Manager, Mr. Murray will be responsible for accounts in the Dallas/Fort Worth and West Texas markets. Mr. Murray holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, Financial Management and Economics from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

"Len Murray is an ideal cultural fit for MGIC. He is a strategic thinker and has demonstrated a consultative selling style his entire career," said Terry Aikin, CMB®, Vice President -- Managing Director, West Central Region. "His deep understanding of mortgage finance in both commercial and residential lending with over 20 years in the business will provide our client base with another rich resource to support their business."

About MGIC (NYSE: MTG)

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At April 30, 2018, MGIC had $198.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

