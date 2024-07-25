MGIC Investment Corporation Announces an Increase to Quarterly Dividend

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, an increase of 13% from the last quarterly dividend paid of $0.115 per share. This quarter's dividend will be payable on August 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2024. 

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

