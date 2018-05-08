MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month.





April 2018 April 2017 Change Insurance in Force (billions)

$198.5 $184.3 7.7% Flow Only

$190.9 $175.3 8.9%









Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1)

41,243 45,349 (9.1%) Plus: New Delinquency Notices

3,670 4,281 (14.3%) Less: Cures

5,583 5,661 (1.4%) Less: Paids (including those charged to a deductible or captive reinsurer)

468 838 (44.2%) Less: Rescissions and Denials

17 28 (39.3%) Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1)

38,845 43,103 (9.9%)



(1) There were 10,198, 9,429, 6,531, and 6,261 loans in our Primary Delinquent Inventory as of March 31, 2018, April 30, 2018, March 31, 2017, and April 30, 2017, respectively, that were located in the geographical areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which occurred in August – September 2017.

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At April 30, 2018, MGIC had $198.5 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, including corrections of previous disclosures, without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

