MGIC Investment Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $151.9 million or $0.42 per Diluted Share

First Quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $152.4 million or $0.42 per Diluted Share

MGIC Investment Corporation

Apr 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $151.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with net income of $143.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was $152.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $144.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Patrick Sinks, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "In the first quarter our insurance in force increased primarily due to strong persistency and the addition of $10.1 billion of high quality new insurance writings.  The current conditions of the employment and housing markets contributed to the continued decline in the primary delinquent inventory and low level of new delinquent notices received."  Sinks added that, "Given our strong capital position, we were able to increase the dividend paid to the holding company to $70 million in the first quarter and received authorization by our Board to repurchase, over time, an additional $200 million of common stock."

First Quarter Summary

  • New Insurance Written of $10.1 billion, compared to $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018.
  • Insurance in force of $211.4 billion at March 31, 2019 increased by 0.8% during the quarter and 7.1% compared to March 31, 2018.
  • Primary delinquent inventory of 30,921 loans at March 31, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018. Our primary delinquent inventory declined 25.0% year-over-year from 41,243 loans at March 31, 2018.
    • Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 16% of the March 31, 2019 primary risk in force but accounted for 65% of the new primary delinquent notices received in the quarter.
    • The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at March 31, 2019 was 2.92%, compared to 3.11% at December 31, 2018, and 4.02% at March 31, 2018. The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at March 31, 2019 was 2.32%, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2018, and 3.25% at March 31, 2018.
  • Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 81.7% at March 31, 2019, compared with 81.7% at December 31, 2018 and 80.2% at March 31, 2018.
  • The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%, compared to 11.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 10.3% for the first quarter of 2018.
  • The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the first quarter of 2019 was 18.9%, compared to 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 19.5% for the first quarter of 2018.
  • Net premium yield was 47.4 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 47.3 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 47.3 basis points for the first quarter of 2018.
  • MGIC paid a dividend of $70 million to our holding company during the first quarter of 2019.
  • Book value per common share outstanding increased by 6% during the quarter to $10.72. An $81.1 million after-tax change in net unrealized gains (losses) increased book value per common share outstanding by $0.23 during the quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $291.7 million, compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $244.3 million, compared to $236.9 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $249.8 million, compared to $232.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher average insurance in force and a decrease in ceded premiums during the quarter, partially offset by the effect of lower premium rates. The ceded premiums decreased due to lower ceded losses, resulting in a higher profit commission. Investment income for the first quarter increased to $40.6 million, from $32.1 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred 

Losses incurred in the first quarter of 2019 were $39.1 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019 there was a $31 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquent notices, which was comparable to the first quarter of 2018. Losses incurred for the first quarter of 2019 included the recognition of a probable loss of $23.5 million related to litigation of our claims paying practices.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $48.7 million in the same period last year.

Provision for income taxes

The effective income tax rate was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 20.2% in the first quarter of 2018.

Capital

  • As of March 31, 2019, total shareholders' equity was $3.8 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million.
  • Preliminary Consolidated Risk-to-Capital was 9.6:1 as of March 31, 2019, compared to 10.3:1 as of March 31, 2018.
  • MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.5 billion, or $1.1 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of March 31, 2019.

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

  • Total assets were $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2019, compared to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2018.
  • The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2019, compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, and $5.1 billion as of March 31, 2018.
  • Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $299 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $248 million as of December 31, 2018, and $257 million as of March 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1)

Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.


(2)

Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.


(3)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.


(4)

Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Our income tax expense includes amounts related to our IRS dispute and is related to past transactions which are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018





Net premiums written

$

244,281

$

236,906

Revenues



Net premiums earned

$

249,761

$

232,107

Net investment income

40,585

32,121

Net realized investment losses

(526)

(329)

Other revenue

1,830

1,871

Total revenues

291,650

265,770

Losses and expenses



Losses incurred, net

39,063

23,850

Underwriting and other expenses, net

48,418

48,662

Interest expense

13,233

13,233

Total losses and expenses

100,714

85,745

Income before tax

190,936

180,025

Provision for income taxes

38,995

36,388

Net income

$

151,941

$

143,637

Net income per diluted share

$

0.42

$

0.38

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

Net income

$

151,941

$

143,637

Interest expense, net of tax (1):



9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

4,566

4,566

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$

156,507

$

148,203





Weighted average shares - basic

355,653

370,908

Effect of dilutive securities:



Unvested restricted stock units

1,986

1,626

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

19,028

19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

376,667

391,562

Net income per diluted share

$

0.42

$

0.38


(1)

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 has been tax effected at a rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income



Three Months Ended March 31,


2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net
(after-tax)

Income before tax / Net income

$

190,936

$

38,995

$

151,941

$

180,025

$

36,388

$

143,637

Adjustments:











Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation









(708)

708

Net realized investment losses

620

130

490

329

69

260

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$

191,556

$

39,125

$

152,431

$

180,354

$

35,749

$

144,605













Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted




376,667





391,562













Net income per diluted share




$

0.42





$

0.38

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation











Net realized investment losses











Adjusted net operating income per diluted share




$

0.42





$

0.38

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS





Investments (1)

$

5,294,517

$

5,159,019

$

4,937,262

Cash and cash equivalents

259,351

151,892

177,488

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

3,161

3,146


Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

31,875

33,328

45,474

Home office and equipment, net

50,388

51,734

48,382

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

17,630

17,888

18,928

Deferred income taxes, net

39,440

69,184

211,994

Other assets

173,735

191,611

176,815

Total assets

$

5,870,097

$

5,677,802

$

5,616,343







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Loss reserves (2)

$

655,264

$

674,019

$

924,171

Unearned premiums

404,504

409,985

397,688

Federal home loan bank advance

155,000

155,000

155,000

Senior notes

420,002

419,713

418,848

Convertible junior debentures

256,872

256,872

256,872

Other liabilities

162,272

180,322

232,361

Total liabilities

2,053,914

2,095,911

2,384,940

Shareholders' equity

3,816,183

3,581,891

3,231,403

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,870,097

$

5,677,802

$

5,616,343

Book value per share (3)

$

10.72

$

10.08

$

8.70







(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$

57,824

$

(44,795)

$

(44,553)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$

623,389

$

640,691

$

878,697

(3) Shares outstanding

355,986

355,371

371,348

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN












2019

2018

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions)

$

10.1

$

12.2

$

14.5

$

13.2

$

10.6












Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans

8.5

10.2

12.2

11.1

8.5

Single premium plans

1.6

2.0

2.3

2.1

2.1












Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW









Monthly (1)

49.1

50.2

51.3

54.6

55.8

Singles

141.5

147.0

153.5

165.6

167.4












Product mix as a % of primary NIW









FICO < 680

7

%

8

%

7

%

6

%

7

%

>95% LTVs

18

%

17

%

17

%

15

%

13

%

>45% DTI

18

%

(2)

19

%

(2)

20

%

19

%

20

%

Singles

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

19

%

Refinances

8

%

6

%

5

%

6

%

12

%











New primary risk written (billions)

$

2.5

$

3.1

$

3.7

$

3.3

$

2.6



(1)

Excludes loans with split and annual payments


(2)

In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE



















2019

2018





Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1




Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions)

$

211.4

$

209.7

$

205.8

$

200.7

$

197.5





Total # of loans

1,059,720

1,058,292

1,048,088

1,033,323

1,026,797





Flow # of loans

1,013,291

1,010,944

999,382

982,208

973,187




















Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands)

$

199.5

$

198.2

$

196.4

$

194.2

$

192.3





Flow only

$

202.0

$

200.7

$

198.9

$

196.8

$

195.0




















Annual Persistency

81.7

%

81.7

%

81.0

%

80.1

%

80.2

%



















Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions)

$

54.5

$

54.1

$

53.1

$

51.7

$

50.9





By FICO (%)













FICO 760 & >

38

%

38

%

38

%

37

%

37

%




FICO 740-759

16

%

16

%

15

%

15

%

15

%




FICO 720-739

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%

14

%




FICO 700-719

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%




FICO 680-699

9

%

8

%

9

%

9

%

9

%




FICO 660-679

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%




FICO 640-659

3

%

3

%

3

%

4

%

3

%




FICO 639 & <

4

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

6

%



















Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF)

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%

25.8

%



















Direct Pool RIF (millions)













With aggregate loss limits

$

216

$

228

$

232

$

233

$

233





Without aggregate loss limits

$

186

$

191

$

199

$

210

$

222






Note:  The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores."  A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS















2019

2018




Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans












Beginning Delinquent Inventory

32,898

33,398

36,037

41,243

46,556




New Notices

13,611

14,097

13,569

12,159

14,623




Cures

(14,348)

(12,891)

(14,197)

(15,350)

(18,073)




Paid claims

(1,188)

(1,304)

(1,374)

(1,501)

(1,571)




Rescissions and denials

(52)

(67)

(56)

(76)

(68)




Other items removed from inventory



(335)

(581)

(438)

(224)




Ending Delinquent Inventory

30,921

32,898

33,398

36,037

41,243


















Primary IIF Delinquency Rate

2.92

%

3.11

%

3.19

%

3.49

%

4.02

%



Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory

665

809

766

827

819


















Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only

23,483

24,919

25,130

27,250

31,621




Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only

2.32

%

2.47

%

2.52

%

2.77

%

3.25

%

















Composition of Cures












Reported delinquent and cured intraquarter

4,884

4,081

3,938

3,447

5,530




Number of payments delinquent prior to cure












3 payments or less

6,506

5,623

5,671

7,204

8,285




4-11 payments

2,419

2,616

3,896

4,000

3,501




12 payments or more

539

571

692

699

757




Total Cures in Quarter

14,348

12,891

14,197

15,350

18,073


















Composition of Paids












Number of payments delinquent at time of claim payment












3 payments or less

2

6

7

3

2




4-11 payments

149

125

140

147

184




12 payments or more

1,037

1,173

1,227

1,351

1,385




Total Paids in Quarter

1,188

1,304

1,374

1,501

1,571


















Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory












Consecutive months delinquent












      3 months or less

8,568

28

%

9,829

30

%

9,484

28

%

8,554

24

%

8,770

21

%


      4-11 months

9,997

32

%

9,655

29

%

9,564

29

%

12,506

35

%

16,429

40

%


      12 months or more

12,356

40

%

13,414

41

%

14,350

43

%

14,977

41

%

16,044

39

%
















Number of payments delinquent












      3 payments or less

14,129

46

%

15,519

47

%

14,813

44

%

14,178

39

%

16,023

39

%


      4-11 payments

8,833

28

%

8,842

27

%

9,156

28

%

11,429

32

%

13,734

33

%


      12 payments or

      more

7,959

26

%

8,537

26

%

9,429

28

%

10,430

29

%

11,486

28

%


MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - RESERVES and CLAIMS PAID