MGIC Investment Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter was $151.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with net income of $143.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was $152.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $144.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Patrick Sinks, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "In the first quarter our insurance in force increased primarily due to strong persistency and the addition of $10.1 billion of high quality new insurance writings. The current conditions of the employment and housing markets contributed to the continued decline in the primary delinquent inventory and low level of new delinquent notices received." Sinks added that, "Given our strong capital position, we were able to increase the dividend paid to the holding company to $70 million in the first quarter and received authorization by our Board to repurchase, over time, an additional $200 million of common stock."

First Quarter Summary

New Insurance Written of $10.1 billion , compared to $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2018. Insurance in force of $211.4 billion at March 31, 2019 increased by 0.8% during the quarter and 7.1% compared to March 31, 2018 .

at increased by 0.8% during the quarter and 7.1% compared to . Primary delinquent inventory of 30,921 loans at March 31, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018 . Our primary delinquent inventory declined 25.0% year-over-year from 41,243 loans at March 31, 2018 .

decreased from 32,898 loans at . Our primary delinquent inventory declined 25.0% year-over-year from 41,243 loans at . Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 16% of the March 31, 2019 primary risk in force but accounted for 65% of the new primary delinquent notices received in the quarter.

primary risk in force but accounted for 65% of the new primary delinquent notices received in the quarter.

The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at March 31, 2019 was 2.92%, compared to 3.11% at December 31, 2018 , and 4.02% at March 31, 2018 . The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at March 31, 2019 was 2.32%, compared to 2.47% at December 31, 2018 , and 3.25% at March 31, 2018 .

was 2.92%, compared to 3.11% at , and 4.02% at . The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at was 2.32%, compared to 2.47% at , and 3.25% at . Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 81.7% at March 31, 2019 , compared with 81.7% at December 31, 2018 and 80.2% at March 31, 2018 .

, compared with 81.7% at and 80.2% at . The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 15.6%, compared to 11.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 10.3% for the first quarter of 2018.

The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the first quarter of 2019 was 18.9%, compared to 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 19.5% for the first quarter of 2018.

Net premium yield was 47.4 basis points in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 47.3 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 47.3 basis points for the first quarter of 2018.

MGIC paid a dividend of $70 million to our holding company during the first quarter of 2019.

to our holding company during the first quarter of 2019. Book value per common share outstanding increased by 6% during the quarter to $10.72 . An $81.1 million after-tax change in net unrealized gains (losses) increased book value per common share outstanding by $0.23 during the quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $291.7 million, compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $244.3 million, compared to $236.9 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $249.8 million, compared to $232.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher average insurance in force and a decrease in ceded premiums during the quarter, partially offset by the effect of lower premium rates. The ceded premiums decreased due to lower ceded losses, resulting in a higher profit commission. Investment income for the first quarter increased to $40.6 million, from $32.1 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred

Losses incurred in the first quarter of 2019 were $39.1 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019 there was a $31 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquent notices, which was comparable to the first quarter of 2018. Losses incurred for the first quarter of 2019 included the recognition of a probable loss of $23.5 million related to litigation of our claims paying practices.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $48.7 million in the same period last year.

Provision for income taxes

The effective income tax rate was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 20.2% in the first quarter of 2018.

Capital

As of March 31, 2019 , total shareholders' equity was $3.8 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million .

, total shareholders' equity was and outstanding principal on borrowings was . Preliminary Consolidated Risk-to-Capital was 9.6:1 as of March 31, 2019 , compared to 10.3:1 as of March 31, 2018 .

, compared to 10.3:1 as of . MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.5 billion , or $1.1 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of March 31, 2019 .

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

Total assets were $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2019 , compared to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018 , and $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.6 billion as of March 31, 2019 , compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018 , and $5.1 billion as of March 31, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $299 million as of March 31, 2019 , compared to $248 million as of December 31, 2018 , and $257 million as of March 31, 2018 .

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At March 31, 2019, MGIC had $211.4 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information, and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics are both available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1) Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.



(2) Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.



(3) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.



(4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Our income tax expense includes amounts related to our IRS dispute and is related to past transactions which are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)













Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018









Net premiums written

$ 244,281



$ 236,906

Revenues







Net premiums earned

$ 249,761



$ 232,107

Net investment income

40,585



32,121

Net realized investment losses

(526)



(329)

Other revenue

1,830



1,871

Total revenues

291,650



265,770

Losses and expenses







Losses incurred, net

39,063



23,850

Underwriting and other expenses, net

48,418



48,662

Interest expense

13,233



13,233

Total losses and expenses

100,714



85,745

Income before tax

190,936



180,025

Provision for income taxes

38,995



36,388

Net income

$ 151,941



$ 143,637

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.42



$ 0.38



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)













Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018 Net income

$ 151,941



$ 143,637

Interest expense, net of tax (1):







9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

4,566



4,566

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$ 156,507



$ 148,203











Weighted average shares - basic

355,653



370,908

Effect of dilutive securities:







Unvested restricted stock units

1,986



1,626

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

19,028



19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

376,667



391,562

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.42



$ 0.38







(1) Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 has been tax effected at a rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax) Income before tax / Net income

$ 190,936



$ 38,995



$ 151,941



$ 180,025



$ 36,388



$ 143,637

Adjustments:























Additional income tax provision related to IRS litigation

—



—



—



—



(708)



708

Net realized investment losses

620



130



490



329



69



260

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 191,556



$ 39,125



$ 152,431



$ 180,354



$ 35,749



$ 144,605



























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted









376,667











391,562



























Net income per diluted share









$ 0.42











$ 0.38

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation









—











—

Net realized investment losses









—











—

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.42











$ 0.38



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2018 ASSETS











Investments (1)

$ 5,294,517



$ 5,159,019



$ 4,937,262

Cash and cash equivalents

259,351



151,892



177,488

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

3,161



3,146



—

Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

31,875



33,328



45,474

Home office and equipment, net

50,388



51,734



48,382

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

17,630



17,888



18,928

Deferred income taxes, net

39,440



69,184



211,994

Other assets

173,735



191,611



176,815

Total assets

$ 5,870,097



$ 5,677,802



$ 5,616,343















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Loss reserves (2)

$ 655,264



$ 674,019



$ 924,171

Unearned premiums

404,504



409,985



397,688

Federal home loan bank advance

155,000



155,000



155,000

Senior notes

420,002



419,713



418,848

Convertible junior debentures

256,872



256,872



256,872

Other liabilities

162,272



180,322



232,361

Total liabilities

2,053,914



2,095,911



2,384,940

Shareholders' equity

3,816,183



3,581,891



3,231,403

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,870,097



$ 5,677,802



$ 5,616,343

Book value per share (3)

$ 10.72



$ 10.08



$ 8.70















(1) Investments include net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

$ 57,824



$ (44,795)



$ (44,553)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$ 623,389



$ 640,691



$ 878,697

(3) Shares outstanding

355,986



355,371



371,348



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN























2019

2018



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 10.1



$ 12.2



$ 14.5



$ 13.2



$ 10.6

























Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans 8.5



10.2



12.2



11.1



8.5



Single premium plans 1.6



2.0



2.3



2.1



2.1

























Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW



















Monthly (1) 49.1



50.2



51.3



54.6



55.8



Singles 141.5



147.0



153.5



165.6



167.4

























Product mix as a % of primary NIW



















FICO < 680 7 %

8 %

7 %

6 %

7 %

>95% LTVs 18 %

17 %

17 %

15 %

13 %

>45% DTI 18 % (2) 19 % (2) 20 %

19 %

20 %

Singles 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

19 %

Refinances 8 %

6 %

5 %

6 %

12 %























New primary risk written (billions) $ 2.5



$ 3.1



$ 3.7



$ 3.3



$ 2.6









(1) Excludes loans with split and annual payments



(2) In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE







































2019

2018











Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1









Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions) $ 211.4



$ 209.7



$ 205.8



$ 200.7



$ 197.5











Total # of loans 1,059,720



1,058,292



1,048,088



1,033,323



1,026,797











Flow # of loans 1,013,291



1,010,944



999,382



982,208



973,187









































Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands) $ 199.5



$ 198.2



$ 196.4



$ 194.2



$ 192.3











Flow only $ 202.0



$ 200.7



$ 198.9



$ 196.8



$ 195.0









































Annual Persistency 81.7 %

81.7 %

81.0 %

80.1 %

80.2 %







































Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions) $ 54.5



$ 54.1



$ 53.1



$ 51.7



$ 50.9











By FICO (%)



























FICO 760 & > 38 %

38 %

38 %

37 %

37 %









FICO 740-759 16 %

16 %

15 %

15 %

15 %









FICO 720-739 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %









FICO 700-719 11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %









FICO 680-699 9 %

8 %

9 %

9 %

9 %









FICO 660-679 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %









FICO 640-659 3 %

3 %

3 %

4 %

3 %









FICO 639 & < 4 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %







































Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF) 25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %







































Direct Pool RIF (millions)



























With aggregate loss limits $ 216



$ 228



$ 232



$ 233



$ 233











Without aggregate loss limits $ 186



$ 191



$ 199



$ 210



$ 222















Note: The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS





























2019

2018









Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1







Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans

























Beginning Delinquent Inventory 32,898



33,398



36,037



41,243



46,556









New Notices 13,611



14,097



13,569



12,159



14,623









Cures (14,348)



(12,891)



(14,197)



(15,350)



(18,073)









Paid claims (1,188)



(1,304)



(1,374)



(1,501)



(1,571)









Rescissions and denials (52)



(67)



(56)



(76)



(68)









Other items removed from inventory —



(335)



(581)



(438)



(224)









Ending Delinquent Inventory 30,921



32,898



33,398



36,037



41,243





































Primary IIF Delinquency Rate 2.92 %

3.11 %

3.19 %

3.49 %

4.02 %







Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory 665



809



766



827



819





































Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only 23,483



24,919



25,130



27,250



31,621









Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only 2.32 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

2.77 %

3.25 %



































Composition of Cures

























Reported delinquent and cured intraquarter 4,884



4,081



3,938



3,447



5,530









Number of payments delinquent prior to cure

























3 payments or less 6,506



5,623



5,671



7,204



8,285









4-11 payments 2,419



2,616



3,896



4,000



3,501









12 payments or more 539



571



692



699



757









Total Cures in Quarter 14,348



12,891



14,197



15,350



18,073





































Composition of Paids

























Number of payments delinquent at time of claim payment

























3 payments or less 2



6



7



3



2









4-11 payments 149



125



140



147



184









12 payments or more 1,037



1,173



1,227



1,351



1,385









Total Paids in Quarter 1,188



1,304



1,374



1,501



1,571





































Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory

























Consecutive months delinquent

























3 months or less 8,568

28 % 9,829

30 % 9,484

28 % 8,554

24 % 8,770

21 %





4-11 months 9,997

32 % 9,655

29 % 9,564

29 % 12,506

35 % 16,429

40 %





12 months or more 12,356

40 % 13,414

41 % 14,350

43 % 14,977

41 % 16,044

39 %

































Number of payments delinquent

























3 payments or less 14,129

46 % 15,519

47 % 14,813

44 % 14,178

39 % 16,023

39 %





4-11 payments 8,833

28 % 8,842

27 % 9,156

28 % 11,429

32 % 13,734

33 %





12 payments or more 7,959

26 % 8,537

26 % 9,429

28 % 10,430

29 % 11,486

28 %





