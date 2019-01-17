MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the quarter was $157.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with net income of $27.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $154.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $160.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See " Use of Non-GAAP financial measures " below.

Fourth Quarter Summary

New Insurance Written of $12.2 billion , compared to $12.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2017. Insurance in force of $209.7 billion at December 31, 2018 increased by 1.9% during the quarter and 7.6% compared to December 31, 2017 .

at increased by 1.9% during the quarter and 7.6% compared to . Primary delinquent inventory of 32,898 loans at December 31, 2018 decreased 29.3% year-over-year from 46,556 loans at December 31, 2017 .

decreased 29.3% year-over-year from 46,556 loans at . Insurance written in 2008 and before accounted for approximately 16% of the December 31, 2018 primary risk in force but accounted for 67% of the new primary delinquent notices received in the quarter.

primary risk in force but accounted for 67% of the new primary delinquent notices received in the quarter.

The percentage of primary loans that were delinquent at December 31, 2018 was 3.11%, compared to 4.55% at December 31, 2017 , and 5.04% at December 31, 2016 . The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at December 31, 2018 was 2.47%, compared to 3.70% at December 31, 2017 , and 4.05% at December 31, 2016 .

was 3.11%, compared to 4.55% at , and 5.04% at . The percentage of flow primary loans that were delinquent at was 2.47%, compared to 3.70% at , and 4.05% at . Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 81.7% at December 31, 2018 , compared with 80.1% at December 31, 2017 .

, compared with 80.1% at . The loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 11.3%, compared to (0.6%) for the third quarter of 2018 and (13.1)% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 19.1%, compared to 17.6% for the third quarter of 2018 and 15.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net premium yield was 47.3 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 49.3 basis points for the third quarter of 2018 and 49.2 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017.

MGIC paid a dividend of $60 million to our holding company during the fourth quarter of 2018.

to our holding company during the fourth quarter of 2018. Repurchased 6.8 million shares of common stock at an average cost per share of $11.06 .

. Book value per common share outstanding increased by 4.6% during the quarter to $10.08 .

Patrick Sinks, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "I am pleased to report that 2018 produced strong financial results. Specifically compared to 2017, our insurance in force increased more than 7%, persistency continued to increase, investment income increased, and we wrote nearly 3% more new insurance. The credit performance for the new business written since 2008 remains outstanding, the legacy book continued to decrease in size and contribute fewer delinquencies, and we maintained a low expense ratio." Sinks continued, "In 2018 we repurchased more than 4% of our common stock outstanding, executed an insurance linked note transaction that reduces potential future earnings volatility from credit losses, decreased our debt ratios, received an A- rating from A.M. Best for the main operating subsidiaries, and increased dividends to our holding company to $220 million."

Sinks added, "As we enter 2019, we are well positioned in the marketplace to provide credit enhancement and low down payment solutions to lenders, GSEs and borrowers, now, and in the future. We expect that our insurance in force will continue to increase as a result of strong annual persistency and new business writings. Further we anticipate that the number of new mortgage delinquency notices, claims paid and delinquency inventory will continue to decline. We will continue to focus on capital management activities and maintaining our low expense ratio."

Revenues

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $285.6 million, compared to $271.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Net premiums written for the quarter were $248.0 million, compared to $259.5 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $245.7 million, compared to $237.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher average insurance in force and a decrease in ceded premiums during the quarter, partially offset by the effect of lower premium rates. The ceded premiums decreased due to lower ceded losses, resulting in a higher profit commission. Investment income for the fourth quarter increased to $38.3 million, from $31.3 million for the same period last year, resulting from an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio as well as higher yields.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred

Losses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $27.7 million, compared to $(31.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018 there was a $22 million reduction in losses incurred due to positive development on our primary loss reserves, before reinsurance, for previously received delinquent notices, compared to a reduction of $103 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $43.8 million in the same period last year. The increase in expenses was due to higher compensation and other expenses.

Provision for income taxes

The effective income tax rate was 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 88.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease reflects the reduction to the statutory income tax rate and the remeasurement of our net deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the lower enacted statutory income tax rate.

Capital

As of December 31, 2018 , total shareholders' equity was $3.6 billion and outstanding principal on borrowings was $837 million .

, total shareholders' equity was and outstanding principal on borrowings was . During 2018, we repurchased approximately 16.0 million shares of our common stock at an average cost per share of $10.95 , for a total cost of approximately $175 million . Our authorized share repurchase program had approximately $25 million remaining as of December 31, 2018 .

, for a total cost of approximately . Our authorized share repurchase program had approximately remaining as of . Preliminary Consolidated Risk-to-Capital was 9.8:1 as of December 31, 2018 , compared to 10.5:1 as of December 31, 2017 .

, compared to 10.5:1 as of . MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $4.8 billion , or $1.4 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of December 31, 2018 .

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

Total assets were $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018 , compared to $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2017 , and $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2016 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . The fair value of our investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018 , compared to $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2017 , and $4.8 billion as of December 31, 2016 .

as of , compared to as of , and as of . Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $248 million as of December 31, 2018 , compared to $261 million as of September 30, 2018 , and $216 million as of December 31, 2017 .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

MGIC Investment Corporation will hold a conference call today, January 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. ET to allow securities analysts and shareholders the opportunity to hear management discuss the company's quarterly results. The conference call number is 1-866-834-4126. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at the company's website at http://mtg.mgic.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through February 17, 2019 under "Newsroom."

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At December 31, 2018, MGIC had $209.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information, and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics are both available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. Enrollment information for MGIC alerts can be found https://www.mgic.com/ClearRates/index.html.



Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

Our actual results could be affected by the risk factors below. These risk factors should be reviewed in connection with this press release and our periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward looking statements that we may make. Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was delivered for dissemination to the public.

In addition, the current period financial results included in this press release may be affected by additional information that arises prior to the filing of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

While we communicate with security analysts from time to time, it is against our policy to disclose to them any material non-public information or other confidential information. Accordingly, investors should not assume that we agree with any statement or report issued by any analyst irrespective of the content of the statement or report, and such reports are not our responsibility.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% in 2017.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1) Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.



(2) Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.



(3) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.



(4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Our income tax expense includes amounts related to our IRS dispute and is related to past transactions which are non-recurring in nature and are not part of our primary operating activities. Our income tax expense for 2017 reflects a reduction in our net deferred tax asset due to the rate decrease included in the tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017

















Net premiums written

$ 248,037



$ 259,523



$ 992,262



$ 997,955

Revenues















Net premiums earned

$ 245,665



$ 237,425



$ 975,162



$ 934,747

Net investment income

38,328



31,276



141,331



120,871

Net realized investment (losses) gains

(241)



458



(1,353)



231

Other revenue

1,881



2,343



8,708



10,205

Total revenues

285,633



271,502



1,123,848



1,066,054

Losses and expenses















Losses incurred, net

27,685



(30,996)



36,562



53,709

Underwriting and other expenses, net

49,983



43,786



190,143



170,749

Interest expense

13,256



13,256



52,993



57,035

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



—



65

Total losses and expenses

90,924



26,046



279,698



281,558

Income before tax

194,709



245,456



844,150



784,496

Provision for income taxes

36,963



218,142



174,053



428,735

Net income

$ 157,746



$ 27,314



$ 670,097



$ 355,761

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.43



$ 0.07



$ 1.78



$ 0.95



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income

$ 157,746



$ 27,314



$ 670,097



$ 355,761

Interest expense, net of tax (1):















2% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020

—



—



—



907

5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2017

—



—



—



1,709

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

4,566



—



18,264



15,027

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$ 162,312



$ 27,314



$ 688,361



$ 373,404



















Weighted average shares - basic

360,111



370,591



365,406



362,380

Effect of dilutive securities:















Unvested restricted stock units

1,937



1,871



1,644



1,493

2% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020

—



—



—



8,317

5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2017

—



—



—



3,548

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

19,028



—



19,028



19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

381,076



372,462



386,078



394,766

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.43



$ 0.07



$ 1.78



$ 0.95





















(1) Interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 has been tax effected at a rate of 21% and 35%, respectively.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income





Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax) Income before tax / Net income

$ 194,709



$ 36,963



$ 157,746



$ 245,456



$ 218,142



$ 27,314

Adjustments:























Additional income tax (provision) related to the rate decrease included in the Tax Act

—



—



—



—



(132,999)



132,999

Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation

—



3,939



(3,939)



—



(637)



637

Net realized investment losses (gains)

241



51



190



(458)



(160)



(298)

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 194,950



$ 40,953



$ 153,997



$ 244,998



$ 84,346



$ 160,652



























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted









381,076











372,462



























Net income per diluted share









$ 0.43











$ 0.07

Additional income tax provision related to the rate decrease included in the Tax Act









—











0.36

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation









(0.01)











—

Net realized investment losses (gains)









—











—

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.42











$ 0.43



























Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income





Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax) Income before tax / Net income

$ 844,150



$ 174,053



$ 670,097



$ 784,496



$ 428,735



$ 355,761

Adjustments:























Additional income tax (provision) related to the rate decrease included in the Tax Act

—



—



—



—



(132,999)



132,999

Additional income tax benefit (provision) related to IRS litigation

—



2,462



(2,462)



—



(29,039)



29,039

Net realized investment losses (gains)

1,353



284



1,069



(231)



(81)



(150)

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



—



65



23



42

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 845,503



$ 176,799



$ 668,704



$ 784,330



$ 266,639



$ 517,691



























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share

Weighted average shares - diluted









386,078











394,766



























Net income per diluted share









$ 1.78











$ 0.95

Additional income tax provision related to the rate decrease included in the Tax Act









—











0.34

Additional income tax (benefit) provision related to IRS litigation









(0.01)











0.07

Net realized investment losses (gains)









—











—

Loss on debt extinguishment









—











—

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 1.78

(1)







$ 1.36



(1) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018, the Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share does not foot due to rounding of the adjustments.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2016 ASSETS











Investments (1)

$ 5,159,019



$ 4,990,561



$ 4,692,350

Cash and cash equivalents

151,892



99,851



155,410

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

3,146



—



—

Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

33,328



48,474



50,493

Home office and equipment, net

51,734



44,936



36,088

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

17,888



18,841



17,759

Deferred income taxes, net

69,184



234,381



607,655

Other assets

191,611



182,455



174,774

Total assets

$ 5,677,802



$ 5,619,499



$ 5,734,529















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Loss reserves (2)

$ 674,019



$ 985,635



$ 1,438,813

Unearned premiums

409,985



392,934



329,737

Federal home loan bank advance

155,000



155,000



155,000

Senior notes

419,713



418,560



417,406

Convertible senior notes

—



—



349,461

Convertible junior debentures

256,872



256,872



256,872

Other liabilities

180,322



255,972



238,398

Total liabilities

2,095,911



2,464,973



3,185,687

Shareholders' equity

3,581,891



3,154,526



2,548,842

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,677,802



$ 5,619,499



$ 5,734,529

Book value per share (3)

$ 10.08



$ 8.51



$ 7.48















(1) Investments include net unrealized (losses) gains on securities

$ (44,795)



$ 37,058



$ (32,006)

(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$ 640,691



$ 937,161



$ 1,388,320

(3) Shares outstanding

355,371



370,567



340,663



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN





























2018

2017

Year-to-date

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2018

2017 New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 12.2



$ 14.5



$ 13.2



$ 10.6



$ 12.8



$ 50.5



$ 49.1





























Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans 10.2



12.2



11.1



8.5



10.1



42.0



39.9

Single premium plans 2.0



2.3



2.1



2.1



2.7



8.5



9.2





























Direct average premium rate (bps) on NIW

























Monthly (1) 50.2



51.3



54.6



55.8



56.3



52.8

55.3

Singles 147.0



153.5



165.6



167.4



170.5



158.3

174.3





























Product mix as a % of primary NIW

























FICO < 680 8 %

7 %

6 %

7 %

8 %

7 %

7 % >95% LTVs 17 %

17 %

15 %

13 %

13 %

16 %

11 % >45% DTI 18 %

20 %

19 %

20 %

19 %

19 %

10 % Singles 16 %

16 %

16 %

19 %

21 %

17 %

19 % Refinances 6 %

5 %

6 %

12 %

13 %

7 %

11 %



























New primary risk written (billions) $ 3.1



$ 3.7



$ 3.3



$ 2.6



$ 3.2



$ 12.7



$ 12.2































(1) Excludes loans with split and annual payments

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE





















2018

2017

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions) $ 209.7



$ 205.8



$ 200.7



$ 197.5



$ 194.9

Total # of loans 1,058,292



1,048,088



1,033,323



1,026,797



1,023,951

Flow # of loans 1,010,944



999,382



982,208



973,187



968,649





















Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands) $ 198.2



$ 196.4



$ 194.2



$ 192.3



$ 190.4

Flow only $ 200.7



$ 198.9



$ 196.8



$ 195.0



$ 193.0





















Annual Persistency 81.7 %

81.0 %

80.1 %

80.2 %

80.1 %



















Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions) $ 54.1



$ 53.1



$ 51.7



$ 50.9



$ 50.3

By FICO (%)

















FICO 760 & > 38 %

38 %

37 %

37 %

36 % FICO 740-759 16 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % FICO 720-739 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 % FICO 700-719 11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 % FICO 680-699 8 %

9 %

9 %

9 %

9 % FICO 660-679 5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 % FICO 640-659 3 %

3 %

4 %

3 %

4 % FICO 639 & < 5 %

5 %

5 %

6 %

6 %



















Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF) 25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %

25.8 %



















Direct Pool RIF (millions)

















With aggregate loss limits $ 228



$ 232



$ 233



$ 233



$ 236

Without aggregate loss limits $ 191



$ 199



$ 210



$ 222



$ 235

























Note: The FICO credit score for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.