MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its 2nd quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Individuals interested in joining over the phone should dial 1-866-834-4126 ten minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the company's website http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through August 23, 2019.

June 2019

June 2018

Change Insurance in force (billions)

$ 213.9



$ 200.7



6.6 % Flow only

$ 207.7



$ 193.3



7.5 %













Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

29,737



37,264



(20.2) % Plus: New Delinquency Notices

4,450



4,274



4.1 % Less: Cures

4,022



4,954



(18.8) % Less: Paids

353



516



(31.6) % Less: Rescissions and Denials

17



31



(45.2) % Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1)

29,795



36,037



(17.3) %



















(1) June 2018 ending primary delinquent inventory was impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which occurred in August - September 2017. The number of loans in ending primary delinquent inventory from geographical areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of those hurricanes was 4,587 in June 2019, 7,828 in June 2018, and 5,958 in June 2017.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At June 30, 2019, MGIC had $213.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts . For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting .

