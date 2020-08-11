MGIC promotes Danny Garcia-Velez to Vice President, Business Development

Mr. Garcia-Velez has served MGIC since 2017 as Marketing Program Manager, Sr. and Marketing Program Director. Prior to this role he was a Vice President at the Homeownership Preservation Foundation where he led the program and counseling efforts. He received his education from Metropolitan State University in Saint Paul, Minn., where he studied urban planning, non-profit management and Spanish.

"Danny's reputation is that of a problem-solver, a creative and critical thinker, and a leader in his relatively short tenure with MGIC," said Jay Hughes, Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development. "His diverse skill set is a valuable asset for MGIC as we continue to transform our business and we are excited to work with him in his new role."

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality.

