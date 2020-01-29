MGIC promotes Jenny Steffens to Vice President, Credit Policy and Analytics

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced the promotion of Jenny Steffens to Vice President, Credit Policy and Analytics.

Prior to this role, Ms. Steffens has served MGIC since 2002 in roles of increasing responsibility in the Risk organization. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Business/Managerial Economics from St. Norbert College, Wisconsin.

"Jenny's reputation is that of a consensus-builder, a creative and critical thinker, and a committed advocate of the mortgage insurance industry and our company," said Steve Thompson, Chief Risk Officer, "She has earned the trust and respect of her colleagues at every level of the organization through her high standards and I wish her the best in her new role."

About MGIC (NYSE:MTG)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At November 30, 2019, MGIC had $220.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

