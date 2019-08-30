MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Mattke, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Noon Eastern Time. The event is taking place at the Hilton Midtown in New York, New York.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at the company's website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ under Newsroom or https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1258382&tp_key=f61eef3edd. A series of related slides also will be available at the same website at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 9. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days at http://mtg.mgic.com/.

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At July 31, 2019, MGIC had $213.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website without making any other disclosure and intends to continue to do so in the future. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information can be found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Investor Information.

