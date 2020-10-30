MGIC Treasurer Lisa Pendergast to retire; Nathan R. Abramowski promoted

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that Lisa Pendergast, who has been with the Company since 1998 and currently serves as Vice President, Treasurer & Investments, is retiring November 2, 2020. Nathan R. Abramowski, the Company's Assistant Treasurer, will become Vice President - Treasurer effective upon Ms. Pendergast's retirement.

"Lisa has had a long and distinguished career at MGIC," said Tim Mattke, the Company's CEO. "All of us will miss her leadership, camaraderie and passion for MGIC. While we look forward to Nate's ongoing contributions, we will continue to benefit from the strong foundation and structure Lisa created within our Treasury group and the Company."

Mr. Abramowski joined MGIC in 2014 as Financial Reporting Manager and advanced through positions of increasing responsibility to Assistant Treasurer in 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Abramowski worked in financial reporting and accounting at Brookdale Senior Living, and as Audit Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Abramowski holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master's in Professional Accountancy from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"Nate had immediate impact in his role at MGIC," said Nathan Colson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "His wealth of experience in accounting and financial reporting made him a valuable addition to our team, and he has since built a strong foundation in treasury operations, our investment portfolio and capital management, and investor relations support. I am delighted to welcome him to his new role and am excited for his future."

About MGIC

The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2020 MGIC had $238.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

