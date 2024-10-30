MGI's DNBSEQ-T20 x2 Selected As A Special Mention In TIME Best Inventions 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, is thrilled to announce that its DNBSEQ-T20x2 Genetic Sequencer* has been recognized as a Special Mention in the TIME Best Inventions 2024 list.

TIME Best Inventions 2024

TIME Best Inventions recognizes products, software, or services that are revolutionizing the world. Curated by a network of TIME editors, the annual list recognizes inventions big and small from around the globe. This year, the DNBSEQ-T20x2 joined the ranks of the world's most groundbreaking products, technologies, and services for its creativity, meaningful innovation, and significant impact on modern healthcare.

MGI's DNBSEQ-T20x2 ultra-high-throughput sequencer has garnered prominent interest and attention since its debut in February 2023 for bringing down the cost of genome sequencing to 50,000 WGS per year for under $100 per 30x human genome. It was specifically recognized for its leading-edge applications in biotech and for laying the groundwork for more accessible and cost-effective high-throughput sequencing.

By providing scalable genome sequencing capabilities, the DNBSEQ-T20x2 enables researchers to perform large-scale genomic analyses at a reduced cost, thereby opening more doors to delivering research on precision medicine. These capabilities are especially impactful in areas where accurate and affordable sequencing can be leveraged to improve outcomes, such as oncology, rare disease research, and public health initiatives.

Since its launch, the DNBSEQ-T20x2 has earned accolades worldwide, including the Edison Award, iF Design Award, R&D 100 Award, BEYOND Healthcare Innovation Award, Biotech Breakthrough Award, and Globee Award. Each of these recognitions demonstrates the DNBSEQ-T20x2's design excellence, technical performance, and transformative potential in the field of life sciences and healthcare.

"Being featured as a Special Mention in TIME Best Inventions 2024 is a tremendous honor for MGI. It not only celebrates the fruits of our labor; it reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in genomic technology," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "The DNBSEQ-T20x2 is setting a new standard for sequencing efficiency and accessibility, helping make genomics a foundational tool in healthcare for people around the world."

In addition to marking an important milestone for MGI, the DNBSEQ-T20x2's recognition by TIME highlights the broader role of genomics in the future of healthcare. By providing researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals with affordable, high-throughput sequencing capabilities, MGI is empowering breakthroughs and advancing precision medicine, early diagnostics, and preventive care for all.

* The DNBSEQ-T20x2 Genetic Sequencer is for research use only and could not be used for any diagnostic procedures.

