MGIS Honors Islam Fayed, MD, as 2023 Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award Winner

09 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for doctors, today announced Islam Fayed, MD, a doctor of neurosurgery with Cooper University Health Care in Camden, New Jersey, as the winner of its annual Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award.

Dr. Islam Fayed
"Dr. Fayed is a highly skilled and compassionate neurosurgeon who has dedicated his career to providing quality care to his patients and advancing the field of Functional Neurosurgery," says Matthew Grace, Director of Business Overwatch at First Financial Group, who nominated Dr. Fayed for the award. "Dr. Fayed is also a dedicated educator and mentor to medical students and residents. Dr. Fayed recently completed a long and arduous eight-year residency and fellowship training period, and earlier this year he participated in a neurosurgery mission to India. Dr. Fayed has significant student loan debt from medical school with rapidly accumulating interest. This award would help him to focus on his patients and his career."

Now in its fifth year, the Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award is named for the man who founded MGIS over 50 years ago to serve the disability insurance needs of doctors. Jeff Brunken, his son, took over as president 30 years ago and today leads MGIS as a national innovator within the disability insurance industry. The award provides a $15,000 payment to the winner to go towards repaying student loan debt.

"I'm honored and humbled to have been chosen for this award," Dr. Fayed explained. "As a surgeon, it's very important to focus not just on the actual delivery of medical care, but also on educating the future generation of doctors and giving back to the community. I truly appreciate that MGIS understands the burden of student loan debt and is willing to help."

"We're proud to recognize deserving healthcare professionals like Dr. Fayed," says Jeff Brunken, president of MGIS. " This program is a way for me to honor my father's legacy and acknowledge the people who work so hard every day to serve others. Dr. Fayed has given back in many ways, including through charitable medical mission work, and is a worthy candidate."

The Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award provides relief to hard-working healthcare professionals in debt due to their professional education. The average medical school graduate owes seven times as much as the average college graduate, and many of these healthcare professionals carry debt for years or even decades while they work.

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for doctors. We partner with highly rated insurers and focus on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. MGIS affiliated companies provide MGIS services: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

